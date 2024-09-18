Hunter, Greenard, Diggs: 'Revenge games' abound in Vikings-Texans matchup
The concept of a "revenge game" is an amusing one. Sometimes it's a fairly accurate term used to describe a star player looking to stick it to his former team on the field. Sometimes it's used facetiously when a third-string tight end is going against the team he played for five years ago.
There might not be much ill will involved, but this Sunday's meeting between the 2-0 Vikings and the 2-0 Texans will have as many revenge games as you'll ever see in the NFL.
On the Texans' side of things, Danielle Hunter will be making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Vikings. Stefon Diggs will also be on the road sideline in Minneapolis for the first time, although he's pretty far removed from his Vikings tenure, having spent the last four years with the Bills.
It doesn't stop there. Cam Akers, who was in Minnesota last season, might be starting at running back for Houston on Sunday, depending on Joe Mixon's health. Kris Boyd will play on special teams. Former Vikings QB Case Keenum is technically with the Texans, though he's on injured reserve.
On the Vikings' side, they added three players this offseason who were on the 2023 Texans. Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman both had breakout years in Houston and are now off to great starts in Minnesota — with Greenard essentially stepping in as the Hunter replacement. Shaq Griffin, one of the Vikings' top three cornerbacks, played in ten games for the Texans last year before getting cut.
"These are good football players you're talking about at both spots," Kevin O'Connell said. "Both organizations are aware of the impact those guys can have on the game. What I think is the coolest part is just seeing the growth, the fit in the new destination. Danielle, Kris Boyd, some of these players that are thriving under DeMeco (Ryans) and the Texans. And then I'd like to think that JG, Cash, and Shaq are doing the same thing here."
Hunter and Diggs were members of the Vikings' 2015 draft class, along with Eric Kendricks, who developed into stars in Minnesota. Diggs, of course, was on the receiving end of the Minneapolis Miracle, which remains one of the greatest moments in franchise history. Hunter made four Pro Bowls and recorded 87.5 sacks in a Vikings uniform, putting him in position to join the organization's Ring of Honor someday.
Last offseason, Hunter was involved in some contract drama — and not for the first time — before agreeing to a one-year restructured deal that set him up to hit free agency this spring. He went out and had a career-high 16.5 sacks under Brian Flores, earning a two-year, $49 million deal from the Texans. Hunter, who grew up in the Houston area, now gets to play for a contender in his home city. It all worked out quite nicely.
"From year one to year two is where Danielle and I, our relationship grew," O'Connell said. "The early part of training camp, that whole (contract) situation, spent a lot of time with him daily, leading into him feeling good about last year. And as him and I had envisioned together, him going out there and just being lights out. And having the opportunity to go find — if it wasn't going to be here, I wanted him to find a great place to go play and continue what he did in 2023. I think he found a great home, literally in his hometown."
The Vikings are quite happy with Greenard, who came over from the Texans and has recorded 12 pressures in first two games of the season. But they're also well aware of how dangerous Hunter can be. He was dominant in Houston's Week 2 win over the Bears, recording seven pressures and 1.5 sacks. Reigning defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr. matched that same stat line in a game where the Texans were all over Chicago rookie QB Caleb Williams.
"It's the same guy that's just an absolute game-wrecker, disruptor, playing really hard, physical," O'Connell said of Hunter. "How they play really fits Danielle's skill set and how he can impact the game. And then I think he's gonna be an unbelievable mentor in that room to a really talented football player on the other side in Will Anderson. Danielle's gonna be — has to be — a major focal point in our game plan."
Hunter will mostly be facing Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill, his teammate of six seasons, in what promises to be a fun matchup.
There will be time for catching up between old teammates on both sides of the ball before and after the game, but Sunday will mostly be about two very good football teams trying to get to a 3-0 record.
"It's a part of it," O'Connell said. "But in the end, you just gotta go play and every snap is its own. How many of 'em can you go win, regardless of whether you've played for the Texans or the Vikings or whatever it's been."