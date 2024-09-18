Report: Texans' Joe Mixon 'might end up having to sit out' against Vikings
Texans starting running back Joe Mixon was sidelined in Houston's Week 2 matchup against the Bears after suffering an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, there seems to be potential that he could miss the upcoming Week 3 contest against the Vikings.
"As of Tuesday evening it didn't sound as if the Texans are expecting Joe Mixon's ankle injury to be a season-ender," he reported. "He might end up having to sit out a game or more, but after getting encouraging results on initial testing, the Texans don't think it's a long-term injury."
Houston signed Mixon to a three-year, $25.5 million contract as a free agent this offseason. It looked like a great move after he had 30 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown in their season-opening win over the Colts.
He followed up with nine carries for 25 yards before injuring his ankle on what looked to be a now-banned hip-drop tackle Sunday night against the Bears. Mixon and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans believe it was an illegal tackle.
"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is," Mixon posted on social media after the game.
The Texans also added former Vikings running back Cam Akers this offseason as a reserve behind Mixon. After recording seven carries for 32 yards against the Bears in Week 2, there is a good chance that Akers sees an increased workload if Mixon ends up missing time.
Houston's offense has no shortage of offensive weapons with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell at wide reciever. If Mixon is on the sideline, it would be one less player for Brian Flores and the Vikings to worry about.