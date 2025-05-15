Inside The Vikings

'I need to go to the Vikings': Book details Caleb Williams' dream of playing for Minnesota

Williams reportedly "hit it off" with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell at the NFL Combine in 2024.

Joe Nelson

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes against the Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
If Caleb Williams had it his way, he'd be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, Williams, according to his father, considered Chicago the place where "quarterbacks go to die." That's the truth revealed in author Seth Wickersham's new book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback."

"I need to go to the Vikings," Williams allegedly told his father, according to Wickersham, who wrote about his new book at ESPN.com.

According to Wickersham, Williams and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell "hit it off" when they met at the 2024 NFL Combine. The meeting was go good that Williams "began to dream of what it would be like to play for Minnesota."

Instead, the Bears selected Williams first overall and the Vikings traded up to No. 10 in the draft to take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Now the two will play each other for the first time in the NFL when the Vikings and Bears meet at Soldier Field to open the season on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Williams and the Bears lost both games to Minnesota last season, but he definiitely flashed his big-time potential by completing 64% of his attempts for 531 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Vikings' complex defense led by coordinator Brian Flores.

