Kevin O'Connell gives J.J. McCarthy update, other Vikings injury news

It's still too early to tell if J.J. McCarthy (hand) will be able to play in the Vikings' regular season finale against the Packers this Sunday, head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated on Monday. Minnesota's second-year quarterback is apparently progressing, but they'll need to see how well he can grip a football over the course of this week before determining if he can play in the game.

"Swelling in that hand has come down a little bit. Really, it's just gonna be about working through it this week and seeing what his grip strength is like and if he can possibly give it a go this week," O'Connell said. "That will be something I'll keep you guys posted on."

McCarthy hit his hand on a defender's helmet late in the first half of a win over the Giants a little over a week ago, knocking him out for the second half of that contest after he had gotten off to a hot start. It was discovered that he suffered a hairline fracture, and he was ruled out for last Thursday's game against the Lions, which the Vikings won despite an awful day for backup QB Max Brosmer.

This week's stakes-free (but not meaningless) game against the Packers would have quite a bit more intrigue for Vikings fans if McCarthy is able to play one final time in his second season. It's been a disappointing year for the 22-year-old QB, who has missed seven games due to injury and has mostly struggled (57 percent completions, more INTs than passing TDs, 71.2 passer rating) when he's been on the field. With that said, McCarthy is 5-4 as a starter and displayed real progress in his three most recent outings against the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants.

"It's just going to be a matter of purely having the grip on the football and getting that to a place where he can potentially go out there and throw it," O'Connell said. "I'd love to get him one more game."

Brosmer would presumably be in line for a third career start if McCarthy is out, even if the first two starts for the undrafted rookie have both been nightmarish. John Wolford and Brett Rypien are Minnesota's other quarterbacks.

Other injury updates

Return specialist Myles Price and defensive tackle Elijah Williams, two other undrafted rookies, will be out this week, O'Connell said. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, right tackle Brian O'Neill, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are all "kinda in the same category of (hopefully) progress as the week goes and see if we can have as many of those guys, or all of them, if possible.

The first official injury report will be out on Wednesday.

