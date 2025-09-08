If Christian Darrisaw doesn't play, pressure is on Vikings' Justin Skule
Christian Darrisaw is questionable to start at left tackle for the Vikings on Monday night against the Bears, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport thinks there's a chance he doesn't play.
"Christian Darrisaw, one of the best players on the Vikings regardless of position, has been limited over the last several weeks with a knee injury. Was a full participant the last two days of practice this week. Maybe that's a good sign," Rapoport began Monday morning on NFL Network.
"I would expect the team to exercise caution with his murky status. Not saying he's not going to play. But it's Week 1, he's not perfect. If he's not truly ready, would not be surprised if they hold him out and roll with him Week 2."
What did head coach Kevin O'Connell say about Darrisaw during his Saturday press conference?
In a long-winded, coach-speak answer, O'Connell essentially said there was a chance that he plays Monday night, and if he doesn't play he'll likely be ready to go in Week 2.
"I thought there were some great moments throughout the week. We kind of planned on handling the week exactly as we did, and that goes back to the beginning of training camp. I can't say enough about the work he's put in and to have the type of camp he's had and to even have it be something where Christian and I can make a decision," O'Connell said.
What will be the determining factor?
"What's in Christian's best interest, but also understanding this guy's done everything in his power to give himself an opportunity for that conversation. We're going to have that. We'll see how he feels (Sunday) and then ultimately it's going to be something where this guy's earned the right in our organization, with the snaps he's not only given me since I've been the head coach here but before that as well — Christian Darrisaw is a major foundational player for us," O'Connell rambled.
"Been really happy with my dialogue with him through this whole time and ultimately the fact that we're going to be able to have that conversation, figure out if he can go or not this week and if it's not this week he's getting really, really close. Excited to have that conversation, and stay tuned."
Who starts if Darrisaw doesn't play?
If Darrisaw is ruled out, Justin Skule is listed as the backup at left tackle on Minnesota's depth chart.
Skule signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Minnesota during the offseason. The 28-year-old is 6-fot-6 and 315 pounds and he spent last season as a backup tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Skule played the first four games of the season at right tackle and later got two big opportunities at left tackle. He allowed three sacks while facing Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions while playing right tackle, but then settled in and allowed no sacks and five total pressures in starts at right tackle against the Broncos, Eagles and Falcons.
As a left tackle, Skule faced the 49ers and Giants. He gave up one sack and three total pressures in those games, which featured him in pass protection for 58 snaps.
Last season, when Skule replaced Tristan Wirfs at left tackle, the Buccaneers gave Skule plenthy of help by lining a tight end up next to him on the left side of the line. The Vikings, in the event Skule plays and Darrisaw doesn't, would likely do the same with tight ends Josh Oliver, who is an elite blocking tight end, and T.J. Hockenson.
The Bears will have Montez Sweat coming off the left end, so they have plenty of talent to make life difficult for Darrisaw or Skule on Monday night.