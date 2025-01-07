Insider 'expects' Daniel Jones to be activated ahead of playoff game against Rams
Daniel Jones could be an active member of the Vikings roster in time for Minnesota's playoff game in Los Angeles against the Rams.
Jones has been on the practice squad since signing with Minnesota on Nov. 29, days after being released by the Giants.
"Yeah I expect it. Whether it's Friday, Saturday, Sunday whatever that timetable is, but yes, I fully expect it to happen later this week," said KSTP's Darren Wolfson when asked about Jones' activation on Tuesday's Mackey & Judd Show. "I was told that a couple weeks ago, when I was told 'Hey look into the possibility he could be added that first playoff week.'"
By activating Jones, the Vikings will have another experienced QB on the roster, specifically one that has won a playoff game (against the Vikings, ahem). More importantly, perhaps, is that Minnesota will be able to earn a compensatory pick should Jones decide to sign elsewhere in the offseason.
There have been questions whether the Vikings would be able to earn a compensatory pick if they waited until the postseason to activate him. ESPN's Kevin Seifert clarified that Saturday, noting that the Vikings "could do it during the playoffs and still have him count in their compensatory draft pick formula."
According to the league, to earn a compensatory pick the Vikings would have to lose more qualifying free agents than they gain.
"Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 of the draft based upon a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards," the rule states. "While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation."
Bottom line: The Vikings could receive a compensatory pick if Jones signs elsewhere, but what round that pick is in is a mystery.
While his tenure in New York ended in disappointment, Jones could be seen as the latest QB to take time as a backup and earn the chance to revive their career, following in the footsteps of Seattle's Geno Smith, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield and, of course, Sam Darnold with the Vikings.