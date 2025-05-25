Insider says some NFL teams believe Aaron Rodgers is still 'waiting out the Vikings'
Is Aaron Rodgers still waiting on the Minnesota Vikings? Apparently some NFL teams think so.
Rodgers has a standing offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still hasn't signed a contract and remains a free agent as offseason training activities (OTAs) are approaching in less than a month. In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he's talked to some NFL teams that believe Rodgers is still hoping to sign in Minnesota.
"There's some teams I've talked to that are still kind of wondering, 'Is he just waiting out the Vikings,'" Fowler told Patrick. "Because the Vikings would be an ideal scenario: one of the best play callers in the league in Kevin O'Connell, nine dome games — you're guaranteed nine dome games per year — but checking with the Vikings, I still don't expect that, they're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy, so he really has no other option other than Pittsburgh or retire right now."
Earlier this offseason, there was reports of mutual interest between Rodgers, a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, and the Vikings, who are coming off a 14-win season and an NFC playoff appearance, but lost their starting quarterback from a season ago, Sam Darnold, in free agency. But for now, it's appeared as though the Vikings are turning to McCarthy, whom they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The expectation has been Rodgers will sign with the Steelers eventually, and in previous interviews, Rodgers has indicated he hasn't signed yet as he addresses some challenges off the field. But with the Vikings rolling with a second-year quarterback coming off a season-ending knee injury, there's been no shortage of speculation that there could still be a door for Rodgers sometime down the line, something perhaps Rodgers is waiting out to see what happens.
Regardless, right now it doesn't seem like Rodgers will be finding his way to Minnesota, despite some teams believing that's what he's waiting for. It remains to be seen whether he'll finally sign on the dotted line with the Steelers.
"This is his first foray into free agency in a 20-year career that was highly unpredictable, so this was never going to be smooth or easy," Fowler said. "OTAs is in a little under three weeks for the Steelers, I think, May 27, so that would be the target date for them. They would certainly hope that by then he's in the fold."
That three weeks has just about come and gone. And Rodgers still hasn't signed with the Steelers.