Is Jimmy Garoppolo a veteran QB option for Vikings if Darnold leaves?
In a world where Sam Darnold departs in free agency next month, the Vikings will need to add a veteran quarterback to pair with J.J. McCarthy for the 2025 season. That QB has to be a solid backup who can potentially step in and play early in the year in the unlikely event McCarthy isn't deemed to be ready (either physically or mentally) for Week 1. Logically, it should be someone with starting experience who fits in Kevin O'Connell's offense.
The Vikings will presumably aim higher than Nick Mullens for that role. Daniel Jones, who spent the last six weeks of this past season on the Vikings' practice squad, is one option that makes a lot of sense. Another name that would fit well? Former 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
After beginning his career as Tom Brady's backup with the Patriots, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers in 2017. He signed a big contract the following year and, when healthy, was San Francisco's starter for much of the next five seasons. Garoppolo dealt with several injuries, but he helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season and the NFC title game in 2021. After the emergence of Brock Purdy in SF, Garoppolo signed a multi-year deal with the Raiders in 2023. He struggled that year, got benched, was released last offseason, and joined the Rams to be Matthew Stafford's backup.
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah overlapped with Garoppolo with the 49ers from 2017-2019, so there's familiarity there. O'Connell's one year on SF's coaching staff was before Jimmy G arrived, but they competed against each other in the NFC West for a couple years when KOC was with the Rams. Plus, Garoppolo just spent a year under O'Connell's former mentor Sean McVay. The connections are there.
Garoppolo made a little over $3 million last year in LA, and he could check a lot of boxes for the Vikings on a similar contract in 2025. The 33-year-old played poorly for the Raiders in '23, but he was good in his final 49ers season before that. In his one Rams start, which came in the essentially meaningless regular season finale against the Seahawks, he completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Garoppolo has turnover issues and his time as a non-emergency starter in the NFL is likely over, but he also isn't totally washed. He's an experienced QB who can read defenses and deliver the ball from clean pockets.
In a recent article laying out predictions for the 2025 QB carousel, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin matched Garoppolo and the Vikings, noting that he could be a cheap placeholder until McCarthy is ready. Benjamin also sent Darnold back where it all started with the Jets (which I'm not sure I see happening), sent Jones to the Rams, and sent Kirk Cousins to play for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.
