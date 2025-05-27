Jalen Ramsey trade buzz: Vikings named 'awesome fit' by former NFL star
Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants out of Miami, and the Vikings make sense as a realistic candidate to make a trade with the Dolphins. Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty was on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Tuesday, and he thinks it would be an "awesome fit."
"Kevin O'Connell, he was there with the Rams when they won the Super Bowl, and I think the Vikings, with what Brian Flores does with his defensive backs, with Byron Murphy — he plays outside, he plays inside — the way the safeties all move around," McCourty began. "Jalen Ramsey is so talented, and can play so many different positions: slot, safety, corner. I think that would be a ton of fun if you can see Brian Flores using him as a chess piece."
If the Vikings looked at acquiring Ramsey via trade, the question then would become, what would they have to give up? According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey could be traded after the calendar flips to June. That's when the Dolphins' 2025 dead cap hit for trading Ramsey drops from $25.2 million to $6.7 million, according to Over The Cap.
Wolfe mentioned the Rams and Falcons as possible landing spots for Ramsey.
Ramsey signed a three-year, $72 million deal prior to last season, but it only came with around $24 million guaranteed. Any team acquiring him in a trade would be taking on roughly $21 million in guaranteed salary, unless they can get the Dolphins to eat some of it to facilitate a deal.
Last year with the Dolphins, Ramsey played more than 1,000 snaps and finished with a 76.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He hasn't had a PFF grade higher than 77 since the 2022-23 season with the Rams, though he's still an above average corner entering his age-31 season
The Vikings currently have Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, and Dwight McGlothern as the top five cornerbacks on the roster. If the price is right and Minnesota is able to strike a deal for Ramsey, it seems like an option that would make far too much sense to not at least consider.