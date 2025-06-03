Jim Marshall, Vikings ironman and Purple People Eater, dies at 87
Shocking news Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings announced the death of legendary defensive end Jim Marshall at 87 years old.
"On behalf of his cherished wife, Susan, it is with heavy hearts and an abundant gratitude for the joy he brought to the franchise and region, that the Minnesota Vikings announce Marshall passed away Tuesday at the age of 87, following a lengthy hospitalization," the team said.
His cause of death has not been revealed.
"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man," said Vikings owner Mark Wilf.
Marshall played 20 seasons in the NFL, the last 19 with the Vikings. He was a lynchpin on the defense known as the "Purple People Eaters," playing on the D-line alongside fellow Vikings legends Alan Page, Gary Larsen, and Carl Eller.
He helped lead Minnesota to four Super Bowl appearances in the1970s, and he served as the team captain for 14 years while making 270 consecutive starts and playing in a then-record 282 consecutive regular-season games. Brett Favre (299) broke his record, while Bruce Matthews (292) and Jerry Rice (284) also surpassed his mark.
Despite his incredible achievements — including an NFL record 29 opponent fumble recoveries and an estimated 130.5 career sacks (sacks weren't an official stat until 1982) — Marshall is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."
A celebration of life for Marshall will be announced at a later date.