No Cap Casualty: Aaron Jones Takes Pay Cut to Remain With Vikings

Aaron Jones' time with the Vikings isn't ending just yet. The veteran running back has agreed to a renegotiated contract that will keep him in Minnesota for the 2026 season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jones would be released at the start of the new league year if the Vikings couldn't find a trade for him. Instead, a little over before the new league year begins, the two sides have agreed to a new deal to keep him around. His base salary drops to $5.5 million, including $5 million guaranteed, per reports.

The Vikings and RB Aaron Jones have agreed to a revised contract to keep him in Minnesota for the 2026 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Jones lowers his base salary to $5.5 million and will stay in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/IWHi9M9rvC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

Jones was set to have a base salary of $9 million in 2026, so this is a somewhat significant pay cut for the 31-year-old running back. The Vikings clearly believe he still has gas left in the tank, but they didn't want to keep him at his previous cap number. This solution is one that works for the team while allowing Jones to remain with Minnesota for a third season.

After signing with the Vikings two years ago, Jones had a big 2024 season with 1,546 yards from scrimmage and 7 touchdowns on a career-high 306 touches. Last year wasn't nearly as productive for Jones, who missed five games due to injury and split time with Jordan Mason when healthy. Jones finished with 747 total yards and 3 touchdowns in 12 contests.

Keeping Jones around at roughly 60 percent of his previous base salary makes some sense for the Vikings, especially with the free agent running back class being pretty picked over already. The former longtime Packer should still have some juice left as part of a committee backfield. He's no longer as explosive as he once was, but he can get what's blocked, run a wide range of routes out of the backfield, and serve an important pass protection role on third downs after C.J. Ham's retirement.

Jones is also a widely respected leader in the Vikings' locker room.

"The Vikings never wanted to let go of Aaron Jones, who is a strong locker room presence and still effective when healthy at age 31," Pelissero wrote. "The sides worked towards a new deal and found common ground to keep in purple for another season."

This likely takes the Vikings out of the mix for any other free agent RBs. They'll run it back with Jones and Mason leading their backfield in 2026. However, they certainly could still consider drafting a running back as early as the third round of the NFL Draft in April, given that Jones will be a free agent next spring.