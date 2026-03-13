Kyler Murray 'Cried Real Tears' Over Vikings as a Kid, Discusses Role in Minnesota

Moments after signing a one-year deal to play for the Vikings, a team he says he has rooted for since he was a child, Kyler Murray spoke about the opportunity in front of him and what it means to him.

"I'm super excited and I cannot wait to touch that field and be a Minnesota Viking," Murray said.



The former No. 1 overall pick was let go by the Cardinals on Wednesday, after seven seasons in Arizona. By signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, Murray has a chance to follow a path similar to the one Sam Darnold trod en route to revitalizing his career and eventually winning the Super Bowl. In Murray, the Vikings are hoping they get a motivated quarterback who can lift Minnesota back to the heights of 2022 and 2024, when they totaled 27 regular-season wins.

In the days leading up to signing, reporters consistently noted that Murray, or whichever veteran QB signed in Minnesota, would be coming in to compete with former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan QB struggled to put together consistent performances on the field in his first season as a starter, while also struggling to stay healthy. Those issues were part of the reason the Vikings won just nine games in 2025.

When asked if he sees Minnesota as a quarterback competition or if he's coming in to be the starter, Murray dodged the question like he's skillfully dodged defenders throughout his seven-year NFL career.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," said Murray. "I look forward to coming and competing, getting to learn the offense, getting to be with Coach O'Connell. Obviously he's had a lot of success. I'm just looking forward to coming in here and competing."

Murray noted that his relationship with head coach Kevin O'Connell goes back to his pre-NFL days.

"During the combine, I had an interview with (Washington) and he was with them," said Murray. "He pulled me aside after my meeting with them and ever since he's always made sure to check in on me, whether it was after a game, things like that. I always respected that. I always appreciated his opinion of me and the support that he's given me."

Murray added that getting to play for O'Connell "means the world" to him.

"Obviously, he's had a lot of success with quarterbacks, different quarterbacks," continued Murray. "He's one of the best offensive minds in the game. So, I'm looking forward to going to work with him."

Despite a difficult 2025 season, the Vikings were seen as an ideal landing spot for many veteran quarterbacks. That's in part because of a plethora of offensive weapons and a top-rated defense, but perhaps more importantly, O'Connell's previous work with a number of veteran quarterbacks, including Darnold and Daniel Jones.

"I don't want to put any limitations on what that looks like," Murray said when asked about how he sees himself fitting in the Vikings' offensive scheme. "But again, I know he's had a tremendous amount of success with multiple different quarterbacks. I know what my skill set brings to the game. I know what I'm capable of. Like I said, I'm ready to come in and compete and I can't wait to be under his tutelage and get to go to war, not only with (Justin Jefferson), but (Kevin O'Connell) too."

Murray was released by Arizona with one year left on a five-year, $230.5 million contract he signed in 2022. On Thursday, Murray inked a one-year league minimum contract with the Vikings, which will pay him roughly $1.3 million. Because of the language in his previous deal with the Cardinals, he will still be paid around $35 million by Arizona in 2026.

The former No. 1 overall pick says the one-year deal "doesn't really make a difference" to him.

"Every year to me is a 'go out there and prove-it year,'" he said. "Every time I step between those white lines, I take pride in how I play the game, what I bring to the game. I just want my teammates to know I'm riding for them, regardless of circumstances, and that they can count on me. So contractually, like I said, it doesn't matter to me. I'm going to give this organization everything I've got."

Murray has long been linked to a potential move to the Vikings due to his childhood fandom of the team. A post from Murray's personal X account, formerly Twitter, in 2012 captured his fandom, saying, "Vikings in the playoffs!" Shortly after news broke of his signing, Murray posted a picture of himself as a youth football player, playing for a team named the Vikings.

"Ever since I began playing tackle football," Murray said when asked when he became a fan. "I was 7 years old. Genuine fandom. Ran deep, Vikings gear through and through. A lot of purple in my household."

He initially hesitated before sharing an example of just how deep his Vikings fandom goes.

"I cried real tears whenever Brett (Favre) threw that interception," he said, referring to Minnesota's 2009-10 NFC championship loss to the Saints. "I cried real tears that day."

Noting he hasn't yet spoken withJefferson, Murray said he's excited to play with one of the league's best receivers.

"Everybody knows what type of talent he is, what type of player he is, and his abilities are through the roof," said Murray. "I'm super excited to get to work with him, be able to call him a teammate, get to go to war with him."