Jon Gruden previews Vikings' season, expects aggressive run game
Former Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden, while previewing the entire NFC North on his YouTube channel last week, broke down what he expects from the Vikings after an offseason with significant roster moves.
Sam Darnold's departure opening the door for J.J. McCarthy to take over as the starting quarterback has been talked about ad nauseam, but Gruden pointed out how the pieces around him could shape Minnesota's 2025-26 outlook.
"This is pretty much a one-dimensional football team. They have a new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, he is inexperienced. I think they'd like to help him, running the football and setting up some play-action passes," Gruden said. "I think Minnesota would like to run the ball aggressively. They added one of my favorite off-the-radar running backs, Jordan Mason of the 49ers. This is a quiet trade that I think can pay dividends."
Gruden mentioned how the Vikings have been among the least effective teams in the NFL at running the football since Kevin O'Connell became head coach. A revamped interior offensive line with Will Fries, Ryan Kelly and rookie Donovan Jackson will determine how effectively they can run the ball with Aaron Jones and Mason this year.
There have been all kinds of reports about McCarthy's performance at training camp this summer, but Gruden is buying into his potential with the Vikings.
"This is a very athletic, live-arm quarterback with a lot of personality and juice. He's a great communicator, he had a healthy offseason, and everything I have heard has been positive coming out of camp," Gruden said.
Lastly, Gruden broke down Minnesota's defensive outlook behind the return of defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He said the best thing the Vikings do defensively is take the ball away and make plays.
Minnesota had a busy offseason with roster moves in free agency and the NFL draft. Gruden is buying into an improved run game and a playmaking defense under Flores. His entire 30-minute breakdown of the 2025 Vikings starts at the 1 hour, 14-minute mark of the video below.