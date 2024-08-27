Jordan Addison's 2024 fantasy football outlook: Should you draft the Vikings WR?
In most cases, a first-round wide receiver coming off a 900-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season would be a very exciting fantasy football prospect heading into their second year. Jordan Addison's situation is rather complicated, which is why he's just a borderline top-100 pick and the WR43 this year, according to FantasyPros ADP data (half-PPR).
Addison lived up to his draft status last year for the Vikings, showing off his abilities as a deep threat and all-around receiver during an impressive rookie year. He finished third in yardage among rookie pass-catchers and tied with Sam LaPorta for the most touchdown receptions. Addison was key in helping the Vikings' passing game stay afloat while Justin Jefferson missed seven contests and parts of two others. In fantasy, he finished as the WR21 overall.
Unfortunately, the former Pitt and USC star has a few things working against him this year. The most notable is that his team downgraded somewhat significantly at quarterback in going from Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold. Addison is also dealing with an ankle injury that puts his Week 1 status in question, plus the possibility of a suspension for an offseason DUI arrest (his second driving-related incident in two summers since being drafted).
Even with all of that said, he comes with some upside if you're able to get him in the ninth round (or even later) in a 12-team league. Addison was on the receiving end of numerous deep balls from Darnold throughout training camp, and if he's healthy enough to play right away, he'll be the Vikings' clear-cut No. 2 target for as long as T.J. Hockenson (knee) is out. Addison's speed and Darnold's arm strength should lead to some big plays.
Things like the QB change, ankle injury, and potential suspension are baked into Addison's ADP. Don't take him before the eighth or ninth round, but he could be a solid depth receiver on your team who will have flex appeal in the right matchups.
