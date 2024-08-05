Justin Jefferson describes difference between Vikings QBs Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy
After spending most of the last four years with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback, Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has tried to build a rapport with two new QBs this offseason. He's gotten plenty of reps with current QB1 Sam Darnold — to the point where their chemistry looked quite strong during Saturday's training camp practice — but Jefferson has made a point to work with rookie J.J. McCarthy too.
Asked last week to describe the difference between the two, Jefferson gave an interesting answer.
"They're both different types of quarterbacks," he said. "Sam is more of a vet quarterback, he likes to put touch on the ball here and there, he knows what speed he needs to throw the ball and how he needs to throw the ball. J.J.'s still young and just wants to rip it all the time. (He) has that strong arm and wants to get it there."
That's not surprising, considering Darnold has started 56 games over six seasons since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2018. The 27-year-old has over 1,800 passing attempts under his belt in the NFL. McCarthy, the Vikings' 21-year-old tenth overall pick, is still learning and growing.
Watching him play in practice, McCarthy's arm strength stands out. He's able to put a ton of zip on the ball and fit it into some tight windows when he wants to. Recently, you've seen him making some throws that require more touch, but that's still a work in progress.
Although Jefferson gets most of his work with Darnold, he's also spent significant time catching passes from McCarthy after practices and answering whatever questions he might have.
"I'm always getting work with him," Jefferson said. "If it's not on the field, it's after practice, he's asking me different questions on what reads I'm looking at or how to better read (things) on plays we have throughout practices. He's always asking me questions and always trying to learn any way he can."
Last Friday, McCarthy got a chance to take a couple reps with the first-team offense for the first time ever. That happened again on Saturday, where his first completion with the ones went to Jefferson on a laser to the left sideline.
"It's expected," Jefferson said of McCarthy mixing in with the starters. "Somebody like him, throwing the ball the way he has, making the plays that he has, we're going to give him a chance with the ones and just see how he looks, how he takes it. I feel like he's doing a great job coming along."