Justin Jefferson explains why he isn't a jerk, talks Vikings QB situation
- Jefferson was asked flat out why he isn't an (expletive).
- The superstar says his family raised him to be humble.
- Jefferson says it doesn't matter who the QB is in 2025.
Diva? Justin Jefferson? Not even close.
Jefferson has firmly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL without ever taking a page from Keyshawn Johnson's "Just Give Me The Damn Ball" playbook. There’s no "Randy Ratio" like the one ex-Vikings head coach Mike Tice used for Randy Moss. He simply puts up numbers, no matter who the quarterback is. While he’s had a frustrating moment or two in his career, he’s yet to throw anyone under the bus.
The unique way he’s approached being a superstar wide receiver begs this question from Pat McAfee: "Why aren’t you an a******?"
"I just always grew up with my parents telling me to be humble and to be grateful for anything I’ve been given, and I’ve been given an opportunity to play football at the highest level. I’m just making money to help my family and generations down the line. So, every single time I step foot on a field, I just like to have fun," Jefferson answered Monday on McAfee’s show.
"Just going out there and acting like a kid. Waking up and being excited to go out there and ball, just putting on a show in front of the whole world. I just love playing the game of football, I love competing with my teammates, winning games, and hopefully—of course—one day holding up that trophy. And then, of course, at the end of it all, when it’s all said and done, having that gold jacket around my back. That’s always something I dream about and carry with me. Just that legacy, and always trying to make a name for myself—that’s always something I’m striving to do."
Jefferson's thoughts the Vikings' QB situation
This could be a big week for the Vikings as fans look for clarity on the quarterback situation. Minnesota has until 3 p.m. CT Tuesday to use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold and until March 10 to negotiate exclusively with him before other teams can try to sign him as a free agent.
Jefferson, like everyone else, is watching it all unfold.
"I’m not sure who the quarterback’s going to be. And just like I said last year, it truly doesn’t matter to me personally. It doesn’t matter who’s going to throw me the ball—I’m going to make the most of my opportunities," Jefferson said.
"I’m going to try to make him look like the best quarterback in the NFL, making the contested catches, making those tough catches look easy. Just having that confidence in me and creating that connection—no matter who the quarterback is—that’s the key. And when it’s crunch time, they’ll know who to go to."