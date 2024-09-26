Justin Jefferson on facing Packers' Jaire Alexander: 'He cares more than I do'
Justin Jefferson isn't particularly concerned about facing Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander this Sunday.
"I don't really care about the matchup, honestly," Jefferson told Twin Cities media on Thursday. "I feel like he cares more than I do."
Neither Jefferson or Alexander faced each other in 2023, with Jefferson injured for the Week 8 Vikings win and Alexander serving a team suspension in the Week 16 Packers win. Those missed opportunities came after a bit of a rivalry appeared to be forming between the two in 2022.
In the Packers' Week 17 win over the Vikings, Jefferson was held to just one catch for 15 yards while being targetted five times. On one particular attempt in the first quarter of that game, Alexander covered Jefferson well, forcing an incompletion. While Jefferson was getting up after the missed pass, Alexander hit the Vikings receiver's famous Griddy celebration.
When asked if Alexander tries to get in his head during games, Jefferson said, "He tries to."
"He definitely tries to. I mean, he reminds me of my big brother," said Jefferson. "That always just tries to nick nack at every single thing, trying to play the head game. Trying to hit you a little extra, or push you a little extra than normal people do. I understand it's a tactic to get inside my head, and to mess up my gameplan, and what I'm doing. But it doesn't really work. I understand he has some help over the top sometimes. He likes to do the jump jam. He likes to put hands on, to disrupt the route. We have a plan for it, and I can't wait to go up against it, honestly."
Jefferson has started the 2024 season hot, catching 14 passes for 273 yards and tying for the league lead with three touchdown receptions.
"It doesn't matter if I'm going up against Jaire or the worst corner in the league," Jefferson said. "It doesn't matter. We have a gameplan, a scheme and a plan to go out there and execute no matter who's guarding me."