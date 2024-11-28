Justin Jefferson, Sam Darnold react to Vikings signing Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to its practice squad Wednesday, with now-former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones choosing Kevin O'Connell's team for his next career move.
Jones is hoping for a career renaissance after struggling since signing a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants last year. He missed the end of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in early November, and New York decided to cut him last week after starting the 2024 season 2-9.
He now comes to Minnesota with the possibility of becoming not only Sam Darnold's backup for the rest of this season, but the Vikings' backup moving forward as 1st-round draft pick JJ McCarthy prepares to take over as the VIkings' starter next season.
Speaking in the wake of Jones' signing, Darnold told the media on Wednesday he is "very happy" to be teammates with Jones.
"I've spent some time with him in the past. Great guy. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience in certain things is going to help this football team," he said.
Jones will join a team where his offensive weapons are considerably stronger than they were at the Giants, with a receiving corps that includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.
"We're always excited to get somebody new into this building, regardless of the history or things they've done in the past, and Sam [Darnold] is a great example of that, just having Sam's career not go the way he wanted it go, for him to come here and now we've got a 9-2 start," Jefferson said.
"You can't just let the past be everything, and tell the story, I want him to come here and be relaxced, let the past be the past ... hopefully this building is a great building for him to come in."