Kene Nwangwu reportedly fails physical and is cut by Saints
Kene Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday and less than 24 hours later he's back on waivers after reportedly failing his physical. Perhaps his health is why the Vikings decided to cut him and keep just two running backs on the 53-man roster?
According to ESPN's Kat Terrell, the Saints waived Nwangwu with a failed physical designation.
A fourth-round pick by the Rick Spielman regime in 2021, Nwangwu came to the Vikings as a developmental running back whose main value came as a returner. Nwangwu had two kickoff returns for touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 en route to All-Pro honors.
He was limited last season due to a back injury that landed him on injured reserve. It's unclear if his past back injury has anything to do with his failed physical in New Orleans.
Who will handle kick returns for the Vikings this season? It's going to be Myles Gaskin, according to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Gaskin was initially waived by the Vikings on Tuesday but he cleared waivers and was signed to Minnesota's practice squad on Wednesday, a process the Vikings were apparently confident about before making the decision to cut him and Nwangwu.
"It was more about Myles. Kene has been a good player for this organization since he's been drafted," Adofo-Mensah said Thursday. "I just want to make it more about Myles. Myles just has a really diverse skillset to help us on special teams and offense. We just thought for pure roster value, Myles is a better decision."
Gaskin is currently on the practice squad so the expectation is that he'll be activated as the third running back and kick returner when the Vikings open the season Sept. 8 against the Giants.