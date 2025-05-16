Inside The Vikings

Kevin O’Connell’s mustache steals the show in Vikings’ behind-the-scenes video

Kevin O'Connell can 100% pull of a mustache.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, who rocked a fake mustache for a moment during the draft.
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, who rocked a fake mustache for a moment during the draft. / Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings weren't all business during the NFL draft. In fact, Kevin O'Connell walked into the draft room on the third day sporting a fake mustache, a joke that appears to have been inspired by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's impressive 'stache.

The revelation of O'Connell's lighter side was part of a 24-minute video featuring behind-the-scenes moments during the draft.

"That looks good, dude," Adofo-Mensah told O'Connell.

Later in the video, O'Connell is shown on phone call with personnel from an unidentified NFL team.

"Yeah, as long as you guys don't do something shady on us," O'Connell said with a laugh before tossing someone's bag of Doritos in the trash.

"Does anybody else have any trash I need to pick up here? Oh, hold on, let me get that for you," O'Connell quipped.

The behind-the-scenes video includes parts of the private phone calls the Vikings made to each of their five draft picks: offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, wide receiver Tai Felton, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King, and tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

"Donovan is a great kid. Awesome to be around. He was up here for top 30 and I think he's going to fit in the locker room really well," college scout Jake Essler told the draft room. "He's big, tough strong. He's going to fit in really well."

Ryan Grigson, Minnesota's senior vice president of player personnel, also raved about Jackson.

"He's wired right. Sarted 40 games in the Big Ten. He's played tackle, he's played guard, and he's produced at a high level," Grigson said.

Jackson is the only surefire starter that the Vikings drafted. He'll line up at left guard on Minnesota's revamped offensive line. He can also slide out to left tackle if necessary, like he did when Ohio State needed him after left tackle Josh Simmons went down with an injury this past season. That ability to flex outside could prove crucial, especially since the Vikings are getting star left tackle Christian Darrisaw back from a torn ACL.

No word on whether O'Connell will flex to a mustache for the 2025-26.

Published
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

