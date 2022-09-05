Kevin O'Connell Announces Vikings' Eight Captains for 2022 Season

To kick off the regular season, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced the Vikings' eight captains on Monday.

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Brian O'Neill are the team's offensive captains. Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Eric Kendricks are the defensive captains. C.J. Ham is the lone special teams captain.

O'Connell said 20 players received a vote to become a captain during the process. These captains were chosen by the players.

It's essentially the same group of captains as the Vikings had last year. The only difference is Kendricks replacing his good friend Anthony Barr, who is no longer on the team.

Smith (drafted in 2012) and Thielen (signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013) are the Vikings' longest-tenured players. Kendricks, who was drafted in 2015, isn't far behind. In addition to Thielen, Ham is also a native Minnesotan who found his way to the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Cook and O'Neill were drafted by the Vikings in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The group of captains also includes a pair of players who weren't drafted by the Vikings. Cousins signed as a free agent in 2018 after starting his career with Washington, and Peterson is entering his second season in Minnesota after a decade with the Cardinals.

All eight captains will be counted on to provide leadership on and off the field in 2022.

