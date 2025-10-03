Kevin O'Connell is 'very much looking forward' to what's next for J.J. McCarthy
With Carson Wentz making his third consecutive start for the Vikings on Sunday in London against the Browns, the next chance for J.J. McCarthy to return from a sprained ankle will be in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"He got through [the week]pretty well," O'Connell said Friday. "Obviously, with the weather today, my hope was to try to get him some work during individual [practice], but with the weather and the tight field space — we're working on a 100-yard field — we wanted to be smart with that. But very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week and see where he is at coming out of the bye."
The Vikings were aiming to get McCarthy back on the practice field this week, but a wet and windy Friday outside of London caused O'Connell to change his mind and keep McCarthy out of practice. He hasn't practiced with the team since suffering a high ankle sprain on Sept. 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.
"He’s kind of entering the next phase of his rehab, where he can get a little bit more active and looking forward to getting him back on the field, practicing with the team as soon as we can," O'Connell said Wednesday. "But at the same time, we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal. And then, he can really start attacking it and working his technique and fundamentals and get re-acclimated, which I think he'll do pretty quickly."
McCarthy to return in Week 7? Week 8?
The question the Vikings have to answer is whether they want to bring McCarthy back against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Oct. 19. If the answer is no, then they need to decide whether it would be wise to start McCarthy four days later on the road against the Chargers.
If McCarthy doesn't play against Philadelphia, asking him to return against an excellent Chargers team would be a lot. Not only does Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh know all of McCarthy's weaknesses from their days together at Michigan, but going on the road without a normal week to prepare could be risky, considering it will have been nearly six weeks since McCarthy's last game snap.
Injuries could also play a role in the McCarthy decision. Will left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), center Ryan Kelly (concussions), and right tackle Brian O'Neill (MCL sprain) be back after the bye? If they're not ready for the Eagles game, it could be risky sending McCarthy back onto the field in front of a patchwork offensive line, fewer than six weeks removed from a high ankle sprain.
If McCarthy doesn't play against the Eagles and Chargers, then the Week 9 game at Detroit is next. That seems to be the latest logical return date, barring a setback.
For now, McCarthy will watch from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sideline while Wentz starts and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer serves as the expected backup. Desmond Ridder is likely going to be dressed as the emergency third quarterback for a third straight game.