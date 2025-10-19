O'Connell leaves few clues about Vikings' QB situation after loss to Eagles
Given the opportunity to announce a starting quarterback for Thursday's game on short rest against the Chargers, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell kept things a mystery.
O'Connell was asked directly if he plans to stick with Wentz following the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
"First and foremost, I thought (Wentz) competed. Gotta see how he comes out health-wise. He had to use his legs there a couple times. We'll see how he turns over," O'Connell said. "I know Max (Brosmer) was ready to go today and J.J (McCarthy) was the emergency three, but J.J. was able to get some work last week. We'll see how he feels as well. On a short week, we'll put together the best plan we can and that also includes the players available to us."
Wentz threw two back-breaking interceptions and was wildly inaccurate in the first half of Minnesota's 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. His first interception was returned for a touchdown by Philadelphia linebacker Jalyx Hunt, who was waiting in a passing lane as Wentz fired over the middle while getting rocked by Jalen Carter.
His second interception was an ill-advised throw into double coverage when the Vikings were backed up near their goal line on 2nd-and-27. O'Connell wasn't happy with either turnover.
"The turnover plays, the first one obviously, even if we end up having to take a sack right there, interceptions for points the other way are massive plays in a game. And then, we were second and forever," O'Connell said, "that's not a time that we want to be heaving that ball down the field."
O'Connell said Friday that he would've been comfortable with using McCarthy in an emergency, but that only would've happened if Wentz and Brosmer were unavailable at some point against the Eagles.
McCarthy hasn't played since Sept. 14, when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Falcons. Wentz and the Vikings have gone 2-2 since then, losing to the Steelers and Eagles while beating the Bengals and Browns.
The latest insider reports suggest McCarthy's timeline to return is 4-6 weeks. If true, next Sunday will be exactly five weeks from the injury, so a return on Thursday night is within the reported window to return.
Do the Vikings give the rock back to Wentz and hope that he doesn't make catastrophic mistakes, or do they hand the keys back to McCarthy for road game against his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers?