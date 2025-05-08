KOC all but confirms 'bigger, stronger' J.J. McCarthy as Vikings' QB1
Even though it's rather obvious that J.J. McCarthy is heading into this season as the Vikings' starting quarterback, Kevin O'Connell has avoided directly saying as much in recent media appearances. That didn't change on Wednesday, but Minnesota's head coach may have come closer than he ever has to confirming what anyone with common sense can see.
In an interview with Rich Eisen, O'Connell was asked about Sam Howell and Minnesota's QB1 situation and went back to an answer he's used previously, which is that the current phase of the offseason isn't about competition.
"Right now, the rules prohibit even Minnesota Vikings defensive players from lining up across from Minnesota Vikings offensive players," O'Connell said. "That's not what this time of year is about. This is the learning, the teaching phase. So much growth and development can happen during this time, when there's really no negative outcomes, there's no plays that don't go your way. They're all just learning moments right now, but there's gonna come a time where that changes.
"J.J.'s gonna be in a great position to assume and ascend in our organization, but right now, we really don't have any feelings on competition as much as we've got an obligation as coaches to put our players in position to attack that competition phase."
That's a standard — and reasonable — answer from O'Connell. But then, shortly after, he dropped a bit of a hint for the people.
"I know everybody is wildly concerned about these reps on air," he told Eisen. "Let me put you at peace, Rich. When (McCarthy) is taking snaps, he's taken plenty of snaps from Ryan Kelly, who happens to be a ten-year starting center in this league. So take that for what it's worth. I don't think Vikings fans should be worried about the amount of reps J.J.'s gonna get with the ones. We're gonna have him ready to go."
There's little doubt that McCarthy is going to be the Vikings' Week 1 starter, barring any sort of injury. Howell, acquired from the Seahawks in a trade during the draft, is a solid backup option, not a competitor for the QB1 role. McCarthy was the tenth overall pick in last year's draft for a reason. The progress he showed O'Connell and company from this time last year — when he first stepped on the field at rookie minicamp — to his strong preseason debut in August gave them a lot to be excited about.
Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in that game, but he grew quite a bit from a mental standpoint last fall, and he has basically lived in the Vikings' facility since the season ended. He's healthy, he's ready for this opportunity, and he's looking good, O'Connell said. The Vikings have been out on the practice field this week to begin phase two of their offseason program.
"He's having a great start to his offseason program," O'Connell said. "He's bigger, he's stronger. I can see it in his arm, I can see it in his movements. I can see just the ownership of playing quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. He gained a lot from last year, albeit not how we all drew it up. But he's already showing, early on here — today was our third day of phase two, on the grass — I think all his teammates feel it, I know the coaches do, myself included. Now, can we just build and build and progress towards when we get our first competitive opportunity come training camp.
"By owning playing quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell continued, "that's footwork, that's rhythm, that's timing, that's running the huddle, that's running the show, that's cadence, that's identifying defensive structures that he's gotta be responsible for getting us into the right plays. He's owning it."