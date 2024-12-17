LeSean McCoy disrespects Vikings after saying they're the 'most disrespected team'
The Vikings are 12-2 and with three games left in the season they control their destiny in a fight for the No. 1 seed and the NFC North title. Yet, there remain plenty of doubters over just how good they are and how far they can go in the playoffs.
After the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night, former all-pro running back LeSean McCoy, on Tuesday's episode of The Facility on FS1, claimed Minnesota is "the most disrespected team in football."
He then took an interesting approach by disrespecting Sam Darnold.
"Yes, they are disrespected but I know why they are disrespected. When they had that playoff year where the Giants beat them, nobody was surprised the Giants beat them. We said the Giants shouldn't beat them but you wouldn't be surprised if they did. Every game they won it was 'They got lucky.' 'How'd they beat them?' They got this. They got that.' It's the same thing now," said McCoy. "Your starting quarterback is Sam Darnold. That's already hard to even sell."
While Monday night's win over Chicago certainly wasn't his best performance, Darnold has been a driving force behind Minnesota's success. The 27-year-old has thrown for 3,530 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing over 67% of his passes.
His yards, touchdowns and completion percentage this season are all career-highs. He also ranks sixth in yards and fifth in touchdowns among his NFL peers.
"I do think they have good coaching on both sides of the ball, the quarterback is playing good enough, superstars everywhere," continued McCoy. "But I think with the quarterback and the team, it's like something about them Vikings. I got to see more to believe it. I do think they are a good team but it's hard for me to buy something with Sam Darnold as your starting quarterback. That's just the truth.... I can't forget how bad he used to look."