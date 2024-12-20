Life is about to get even harder for Seahawks' Tariq Woolen against Vikings
Tariq Woolen's life doesn't get any easier this week as he is tasked with trying to contain Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. It's a tall ask for any cornerback, but there's even more pressure on Woolen after he was partially to blame for a series of plays that helped the Packers rout the Seahawks 30-13 in Week 15.
Seahawks fans were frustrated with Woolen to the point that one of them even told him to "go play in Beijing."
"That was funny," Woolen said when speaking with reporters Thursday.
Against the Packers, Woolen was beaten by Romeo Doubs for a touchdown and later allowed a 36-yard connection from Jordan Love to Christian Watson. According to the Tacoma Times, it was a ball that Woolen "was in position to knock down if not intercept." Woolen was also flagged for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty and a pass interference call that cost Seattle 34 yards.
Woolen's mistakes came on four different drives and the Packers wound up scoring on all of them and totaling 20 points. Take away Woolen's errors and the outcome of Sunday's game might've been different.
“I can say I can be better on plays, yeah,” Woolen said when talking about his mistakes against Green Bay. “It’s tough. But, I mean, that’s just what comes with it. I don’t give a f*** anymore. I really don’t care. I mean, when you do good, they gonna love you. When you do bad, they gonna talk about you.”
Love had a 136.7 passer rating when targeting Woolen, who had a career-worst 33.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.
Jefferson and Addison have been killing opponents. In the past four weeks, the duo has combined for 50 catches, 743 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a combined average of 12.5 catches for 185.7 yards and 1.75 touchdowns per game.
Pace that out for a 17-game season and it's 212 catches for 3,157 yards and 30 touchdowns. That's like having two receivers who both finish a season with more than 100 catches, 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. In other words, its like having two Justin Jeffersons on the same team.
Woolen is already in the doghouse with fans and Sunday could be his toughest test of the season.