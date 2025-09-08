Live score updates: Vikings-Bears on Monday Night Football, Week 1
The moment has finally arrived. The J.J. McCarthy era is about to begin.
McCarthy is all set to make his NFL debut tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago, roughly 30 minutes from his hometown. He's essentially been preparing for this moment for the last 16-plus months since the Vikings selected him 10th overall out of Michigan in the 2024 draft. After tearing his meniscus last August and missing his rookie season, he's been awaiting this opportunity to show what he can do.
This is a fascinating way for the Vikings to begin their season. It's a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football against a division rival with a new head coach and a second-year quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall in last year's draft. McCarthy's first test comes in a hostile road environment with the eyes of the nation watching him on TV.
But he won't be alone. The Vikings aren't going to ask McCarthy to be a superhero. They want to lean on their running game and use play-action passing to set their young quarterback up for success. It's not ideal that he won't have star left tackle Christian Darrisaw protecting his blindside, but it works in McCarthy's favor that the Bears will be without their best linebacker and their two best cornerbacks. He'll look to take care of the football, operate the offense, and get the ball to players like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones against a depleted defense.
It'll be equally intriguing to see what happens when the Bears have the ball. How will Caleb Williams fare as he begins his second season? How will Ben Johnson, who came from Detroit to Chicago, do in the schematic chess match against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores? Minnesota doesn't have Harrison Smith, but it does have a fearsome pass rush that added Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave this offseason.
This should be a fun one. Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
4:51 — Another three and out for the Vikings. McCarthy again tried to scramble on third down but was tripped up for a sack. Not an ideal start.
Bears 7, Vikings 0
7:04 — The Bears get on the board first. Caleb Williams, who was 6 for 6 for 51 yards as a passer on Chicago's opening drive, ran for a nine-yard touchdown. That was quite the drive from Williams, who made two key plays on third downs (including the TD).
12:58 — McCarthy and the Vikings went three and out to begin the game. McCarthy tried to scramble on third and short but couldn't get there.