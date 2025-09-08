Vikings-Bears inactives: Christian Darrisaw, Jaylon Johnson out for MNF
Vikings standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) is officially inactive for tonight's game against the Bears. He practiced last week and was close to playing, but the decision was ultimately made to hold him out for at least one more week.
Darrisaw is 10.5 months removed from a major knee injury. Speculatively, it's possible the decision to hold him out for the season opener had something to do with concerns about the playing surface conditions at Soldier Field. In his absence, veteran Justin Skule seems likely to start for Minnesota at left tackle.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was ruled out by the team on Sunday and did not travel to Chicago. He missed several weeks of practice with what was reported as a "personal health matter" and listed as an "illness" on the injury report. Smith returned to practice last week and has a chance to play as soon as next Sunday night against the Falcons. Without him, the team could use safeties Tavierre Thomas and/or Jay Ward in addition to starters Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson.
Here's the full list of Vikings inactives:
Scott has an ankle injury. It's a hamstring for Williams. Brosmer will be dressed as the emergency QB3, while Huber is a healthy scratch. Wide receiver Tim Jones was the Vikings' lone elevation from the practice squad to the gameday roster.
Darrisaw and Smith are key players for the Vikings, but they aren't the only team that will be shorthanded in this matchup. The Bears will be without three defensive starters: LB T.J. Edwards and CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Edwards was listed as doubtful on the final injury report and was always unlikely play. Johnson was questionable but won't be able to go. Neither will Gordon, who was a late addition to the injury report.
The Bears not having Johnson or Gordon could be good news for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' passing game. Players like Tyrique Stevenson and former Vikings practice squad member Nahshon Wright are the next men up at cornerback for Chicago. They also have Jaylon Jones, Nick McCloud, and Josh Blackwell active.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.