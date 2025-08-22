Live updates: Adam Thielen trade rumors swirl around Vikings and Panthers
Rather than speeding to write a new story for every breadcrumb report we find about the Vikings' interest in trading for Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, we're going to track the situation with live updates right here in this article. Let's ride...
2:53 p.m. — Agent's intriguing Instagram post
Blake Baratz, Thielen's longtime agent, wished Thielen a happy 35th birthday on Friday. The day also happens to be Baratz's wife's birthday. All of that is lovely, but Baratz captioning his post with "gonna be a fun [weekend]!" is the intriguing part. Could they simply have exciting plans? Of course they could. Could he be planting a seed about a potential trade? Guess we'll find out...
1:55 p.m. — Panthers insider confirms need for Day 3 pick
"What I would say is I've felt throughout the summer that Thielen's kind of been downplayed in practice, underemphasized in the preseason. It would not shock me," Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observe said on 92.7 FM WFNZ. "It does kind of feel like there's momentum there. They held firm last year when the Steelers were very interested in him.
"It makes sense to me if you can get a legitimate Day 3 pick and/or a defensive player in return."
11:33 a.m. — Day 3 draft pick for Thielen?
"Believe they're discussing a Day 3 draft pick," Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune said on X.
The idea of trading a pick in rounds 4-7 for Thielen tracks with Minnesota trading defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Jets on Wednesday for sixth-round picks in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
10:47 a.m. — K.J. Osborn as an alternative?
If the Vikings can't land Thielen in a trade, would former Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn be a fit?
The number of players who could fit the role the Vikings are seeking -- someone with enough skill to play a prominent role, and experience in the Vikings' offense -- is small," says ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "Another name to consider if a Thielen trade doesn't occur: K.J. Osborn, who is on Washington's roster."
9:37 a.m. — Goessling confirms Vikings-Panthers talks
The [Vikings] and Panthers are discussing a trade that would bring Adam Thielen back to Minnesota, sources said. We’ll see if the sides agree on a price, but there’s certainly interest in making a Thielen return happen," Goessling posted on X.
9:07 a.m. — Schefter announces Vikings-Thielen interest
"Vikings have inquired about trading for Panthers WR Adam Thielen, per league sources," Shefter said. "With WR Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury, Thielen could wind up starting opening night for the Vikings if they can complete the trade."
Schefter's report echoed what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said during an interview with Rich Eisen.
"They have called all over the league to potentially go out and get a wide receiver. If you're looking and saying, well who's going to be ready in Week 1? There's multiple options. But there's one guy in Carolina right now in Adam Thielen who has produced in this offense, played alongside Justin Jefferson, he knows exactly what Kevin O'Connell wants to do," Pelissero told Eisen.
"The Panthers have not wanted to give Thielen away. That's why they didn't trade him before the trade deadline last year. But keep that name in mind, among others, as a potential target who might even be out there in the starting lineup for the Vikings come Week 1."