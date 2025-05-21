Inside The Vikings

Live updates: NFL owners voting on controversial rules in Minnesota

The "tush push," onside kicks, Goodell's contract and more are up for debate. The playoff seeding proposal has been rescinded.

Joe Nelson

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's annual spring owners' meetings are being held at Minnesota Vikings headquarters in Eagan this week, and after voting Tuesday to approve players participating in flag football at the 2028 Olympics there are a myriad of topics being decided on Wednesday.

Up for debate are the "tush push," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract and onside kicks. One item that was expected to be voted on has been removed from the agenda after the Detroit Lions rescinded a playoff seeding proposal. Follow along for updates.

10:39 a.m. — The "tush push" survives

Russini says the proposal to ban the "tush push" only received 10 votes. It needed 75% of the vote to pass, and therefore the controversial play will remain legal.

10:32 a.m. — Still no vote on the "tush push"

10:10 a.m. — Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie, Jason Kelce speaking

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles owner (Lurie) spoke for about 30 minutes in his mission to prevent fellow owners from banning the "tush push." Kelce was set to speak about the safety of the play following Lurie's speech.

9:24 a.m. — Onside kick proposal passes

The proposal to allow teams to declare an onside kick anytime while trailing was passed. That changes the previous rule, which only allowed teams to attempt an onside kick in the fourth quarter. The new rule also allows teams to line up one yard closer to each other during an onside kick, and the kicks will be made from the 34-yard line instead of the 35.

Only 6% of onside kicks were successful last season.

8:37 a.m. — Lions withdraw seeding proposal

The proposal recommended that the playoff seeds are based on record, with tiebreakers going to teams that won their division title. Instead, it looks like it'll be the same format going forward, with the top four seeds in each conference awarded to division winners, regardless of overall record.

The Vikings went 14-3 last season and were the No. 5 seed because they didn't win the NFC North. That allowed the 10-7 Bucs and 10-7 Rams to secure the third and fourth seeds, despite winning four fewer games than Minnesota.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the proposal didn't have enough support to pass but it "could be re-visisted for a potential 18-game season."

7:55 a.m. — "Tush push" expected to be banned

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the NFL's competition and safety committees have urged the league to ban the "tush push," and the expectation is that there is enough support in a vote to abolish the play.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News