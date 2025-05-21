Live updates: NFL owners voting on controversial rules in Minnesota
The NFL's annual spring owners' meetings are being held at Minnesota Vikings headquarters in Eagan this week, and after voting Tuesday to approve players participating in flag football at the 2028 Olympics there are a myriad of topics being decided on Wednesday.
Up for debate are the "tush push," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract and onside kicks. One item that was expected to be voted on has been removed from the agenda after the Detroit Lions rescinded a playoff seeding proposal. Follow along for updates.
10:39 a.m. — The "tush push" survives
Russini says the proposal to ban the "tush push" only received 10 votes. It needed 75% of the vote to pass, and therefore the controversial play will remain legal.
10:32 a.m. — Still no vote on the "tush push"
10:10 a.m. — Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie, Jason Kelce speaking
According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles owner (Lurie) spoke for about 30 minutes in his mission to prevent fellow owners from banning the "tush push." Kelce was set to speak about the safety of the play following Lurie's speech.
9:24 a.m. — Onside kick proposal passes
The proposal to allow teams to declare an onside kick anytime while trailing was passed. That changes the previous rule, which only allowed teams to attempt an onside kick in the fourth quarter. The new rule also allows teams to line up one yard closer to each other during an onside kick, and the kicks will be made from the 34-yard line instead of the 35.
Only 6% of onside kicks were successful last season.
8:37 a.m. — Lions withdraw seeding proposal
The proposal recommended that the playoff seeds are based on record, with tiebreakers going to teams that won their division title. Instead, it looks like it'll be the same format going forward, with the top four seeds in each conference awarded to division winners, regardless of overall record.
The Vikings went 14-3 last season and were the No. 5 seed because they didn't win the NFC North. That allowed the 10-7 Bucs and 10-7 Rams to secure the third and fourth seeds, despite winning four fewer games than Minnesota.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the proposal didn't have enough support to pass but it "could be re-visisted for a potential 18-game season."
7:55 a.m. — "Tush push" expected to be banned
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the NFL's competition and safety committees have urged the league to ban the "tush push," and the expectation is that there is enough support in a vote to abolish the play.