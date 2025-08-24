Live updates: Rumors and reaction as Vikings seek trades, plan roster cuts
The deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is only a few days away.
In this story:
The Vikings are active on the trade market, sending Harrison Phillips to the Jets and Sam Howell to the Eagles. With the 53-man roster cut deadline only a few days away, there are still plenty of moves to be made.
Latest trade rumors
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Latest roster cuts rumors
Howell/Wentz reaction
Vikings news, rumors and analysis
Published