Inside The Vikings

Live updates: Rumors and reaction as Vikings seek trades, plan roster cuts

The deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is only a few days away.

Tony Liebert

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien (11) against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien (11) against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings are active on the trade market, sending Harrison Phillips to the Jets and Sam Howell to the Eagles. With the 53-man roster cut deadline only a few days away, there are still plenty of moves to be made.

Latest trade rumors

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter

Latest roster cuts rumors

Howell/Wentz reaction

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/News