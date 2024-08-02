Madden 2025 ratings revealed for Vikings' entire roster
Madden 2025 ratings are now out for every player in the NFL. Let's take a look at the Vikings' ratings and see who's rated too high or too low.
Top 20 Vikings in Madden 25
* Justin Jefferson: 98 (2nd among WRs)
* Christian Darrisaw: 91 (8th among OTs)
* T.J. Hockenson: 91 (4th among TEs)
* Aaron Jones: 88 (T-8th among RBs)
* Harrison Smith: 87
* Brian O’Neill: 85
* Andrew Van Ginkel: 83
* Jordan Addison: 82
* Camryn Bynum: 81
* Harrison Phillips: 80
* Blake Cashman: 79
* Byron Murphy Jr: 79
* Dallas Turner: 78
* Jonathan Greenard: 77
* Josh Metellus: 77
* Garrett Bradbury: 76
* Ivan Pace Jr: 76
* CJ Ham: 75
* Dalton Risner: 75
* Shaq Griffin: 75
Others of note
* Ed Ingram: 72
* J.J. McCarthy: 71
* Jerry Tillery: 70
* Sam Darnold: 70
* Jalen Nailor: 69
* Blake Brandel: 65
Who's too low?
First of all, Jefferson should still be a 99 and Darrisaw should be a couple points higher. But the most egregious ones are Greenard and Metellus at 77. After a 12.5-sack season, there's no way Greenard shouldn't be at least an 82. Metellus, who was one of the best and most versatile safeties in the league last season, should be in that range too. I also think Pace and Nailor will earn their way to big ratings jumps next time around.
Who's too high?
With all due respect to Smith, an 87 for him at age 35 is totally a legacy rating. You can make the argument that he's the third-best safety on the Vikings heading into 2024. It's also interesting that Turner is at 78 as a rookie but McCarthy is down at 71. I understand why Risner is a 75 and Brandel is a 65, but it looks like the latter is going to hold onto the Vikings' starting job at left guard.