Mike Mayock predicts Giants will trade up with Vikings to draft a QB
Remember when Mike Mayock's mock draft's were all the rage? Mayock stopped doing an annual mock draft in 2020, but he's still doing this thing in the private world. So how does he see the Vikings handling the No. 24 pick on Thursday night?
Joining his daughter, Leigh Mayock, on the Bleav in Eagles podcast, Mayock said he thinks the Vikings will make a trade with the New York Giants and move completely out of the first round.
"The Giants are coming up from 34 to 24. They're giving the first pick in the third round, which is No. 65, to Minnesota, and in return for that they're taking Jaxson Dart, quarterback, Ole Miss," Mayock said.
The former NFL wide receiver and general manager didn't elaborate on the Minnesota side of the deal, other than noting that "Minnesota only has four picks" entering the draft.
Mayock's prediction is similar to the one made by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, who has the Giants moving up to 24 in a deal that would get Minnesota the pick Nos. 34, 97 and 105 from New York.
In Rich Hill's trade value chart, the 24th pick is worth 740 points while picks 34 (560) and 65 (265) are worth a combined 825 points. By the math, New York's two picks, when combined, are 11.5% more valuable No. 24. With that, we can conclude that Mayock's proposal is probably a fair representation of what it might cost New York to move up to 24.
- Round 1: 24th overall
- Round 3: 97th overall (comp pick)
- Round 5: 139th overall
- Round 6: 187th overall
In Edholm's trade prediction, the Vikings would have these picks:
- Round 2: 34th overall
- Round 3: 97th overall (comp pick)
- Round 3: 99th overall (comp pick)
- Round 4: 105th overall
- Round 5: 139th overall
- Round 6: 187th overall
In Mayock's prediction, the Vikings would have these picks:
- Round 2: 34th overall
- Round 3: 65th overall
- Round 3: 97th overall (comp pick)
- Round 5: 139th overall
- Round 6: 187th overall