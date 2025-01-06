Minnesota Vikings' 2025 home and away opponents are officially set
With the 2024 regular season coming to an end on Sunday night, the Vikings' 2025 slate of opponents is officially set.
We already knew 14 of the 17 opponents: the three division teams twice apiece, the four teams from the NFC East, and the four teams from the AFC North. Minnesota finishing second in the NFC North means it will also face the second-place teams from the NFC West (Seattle Seahawks), NFC South (Atlanta Falcons), and AFC West (Los Angeles Chargers).
Atlanta will be a home game again. The Seahawks and Chargers are road games. The Vikings have eight home games and nine road trips next season because of how the schedules flip back and forth each year (they had nine home games this year, though one was technically in London).
Here's the complete look at their opponents and where the games will be played:
Had the Vikings beaten the Lions on Sunday, which would've been massive for their chances in this year's postseason, they would've faced the Rams, Buccaneers, and Chiefs next season. Led by Kansas City's 15-2 record, those teams went a combined 35-16, compared to a 29-22 record for the Seahawks, Falcons, and Chargers. That's a tiny consolation, and it may not even be a good thing, given how much teams can change from year to year.
The Vikings will host some excellent quarterbacks at U.S. Bank Stadium next season, including Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts (not to mention Jared Goff and Jordan Love). They'll also face likely rookie of the year Jayden Daniels for the first time. And it'll almost certainly be Michael Penix Jr., not Kirk Cousins, quarterbacking the Falcons when they return to Minneapolis for the second year in a row. Between Daniels, Penix, and Caleb Williams, three of the first four QBs drafted last April will face the Vikings next season. Will they be going against J.J. McCarthy, the fifth QB drafted?
The road slate includes another trip to SoFi Stadium and the Vikings' first games in Pittsburgh and Cleveland since 2017. They also haven't played in Dallas since 2019. One place they're quite familiar with is Seattle, where they'll play for the fifth time in eight seasons dating back to 2018. That's just been a weird quirk of how the schedules have worked out.
The complete NFL schedule, as always, will come out in May.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.