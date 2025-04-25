Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2
The Vikings added Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. They currently own only the 97th overall pick on Day 2 and two more picks on Day 3, but they've already been rumored to make a possible trade.
Running back immediately becomes an interesting position, as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton were the only two players at the position to hear their names called in the first round. Ohio State duo TreVeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, alongside Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, are among the best players available.
They could also look to add in the secondary with intriguing players like Will Johnson from Michigan or East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. Do they go for value and add another wide receiver like Luther Burden III from Missouri? There are plenty of talented players left on the board for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings to look at.
2025 NFL Draft Best Players Available
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Shermar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon