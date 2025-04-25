Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2

The Vikings currently own only one pick on Day 2, but things could get interesting if they opt to make a trade.

Tony Liebert

Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings added Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. They currently own only the 97th overall pick on Day 2 and two more picks on Day 3, but they've already been rumored to make a possible trade.

Running back immediately becomes an interesting position, as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton were the only two players at the position to hear their names called in the first round. Ohio State duo TreVeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, alongside Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, are among the best players available.

They could also look to add in the secondary with intriguing players like Will Johnson from Michigan or East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. Do they go for value and add another wide receiver like Luther Burden III from Missouri? There are plenty of talented players left on the board for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings to look at.

2025 NFL Draft Best Players Available

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Shermar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

