Vikings Players Shocked by Rondale Moore's Death at 25

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has joined his players in expressing devastation over the death of wide receiver Rondale Moore at the age of 25.

Moore was found dead in a garage in New Albany, Indiana, on Saturday, with police telling Vikings on SI he had suffered a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I am devastated by the news of Rondale's death," said O'Connell. "While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply.

"He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish."

Moore signed with the Vikings last offseason and was projected to be WR3 or WR4 in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury when he was tackled on a punt return in the second quarter of the first preseason game.

Vikings players have been sharing their shock at the death of their teammate .

Bro what in the world 🤦🏾‍♂️. Cmon Rondale you was gon comeback n prove em wrong .. RIP — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) February 22, 2026

"Check on your people!" said running back Aaron Jones Sr. "RIP Rondale."

"This doesn’t make any sense, I just can’t believe this, it doesn’t feel real," said offensive tackle Walter Rouse.

"RIP Rondale, I’m glad I got a chance to meet you and be your locker mate it’s so sad bro, you was a cool dude who accomplished so much in life!!" said cornerback Dwight McGlothern. "My fav moment was seeing him upset Ohio st !! May GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY."

A statement from the Vikings said the team is still "working to understand the facts" surrounding his death.

"We have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings," the statement reads.

"We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time."

Moore was a star for Purdue in college before the Arizona Cardinals selected him 49th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He racked up 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns with Arizona, while adding 52 carries for 249 yards and a touchdown.

He missed the entire 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons because of a knee injury and had battled multiple injuries after flashing potential as a standout slot receiver with the Cardinals.