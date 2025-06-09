New Vikings DT named as 'under-the-radar star' for 2025
Do the Vikings have an "under-the-radar star" on their roster this year? There are several names who could fit that mold, from ascending younger players to former Pro Bowlers who have maybe been overlooked a bit due to recent injuries.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, in picking a player for the Vikings to fall under that title, went with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.
Hargrave signing a two-year, $30 million deal with Minnesota (with $19 million guaranteed) wasn't one of the moves that drew a ton of attention during free agency this year. He's 32 years old and played just three games last season for the 49ers before a suffering a torn triceps, and San Francisco decided to punt on his contract this offseason and release him. But as long as he's healthy, he has a chance to have a huge bounce-back year in Brian Flores' defense.
Between 2021 and 2023, Hargrave recorded 25.5 sacks. That was tied with Aaron Donald for the second-most among defensive tackles, trailing only Chris Jones. Hargrave also had 170 pressures during that span and earned a PFF pass rush grade above 87 each year. Among interior defensive linemen to play at least 500 snaps in those seasons, here's where his grade ranked:
- 2021: 91.5 (2nd out of 68)
- 2022: 90.8 (3rd out of 62)
- 2023: 87.2 (4th out of 67)
That's ridiculous, All-Pro level production. Sure, Hargrave is on the wrong side of 30 and coming off of an injury, but he figures to have some high-level play left in him. And with the Vikings, he'll be set up to succeed, given that teams won't be able to focus too much of their attention on him. That's because he'll be playing alongside Jonathan Allen and Harrison Phillips on the interior, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel rushing the passer from the edges. And that's not to mention young players like Dallas Turner and Jalen Redmond.
I think Hargrave has a chance to have a huge year in Minnesota this year and remind people just how dominant he can be. With that said, I'd put him more in the "comeback player" category for the Vikings. I don't know how "under the radar" a guy with his career resume can be.
If I'm picking an under the radar star for the Vikings, I might go with someone like Isaiah Rodgers or Blake Cashman, who haven't yet made a Pro Bowl in their careers.