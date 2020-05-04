NFC North Draft Recaps: Lions Bring in Strong Class Headlined by Jeff Okudah

As InsideTheVikings continues to analyze and react to the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to take a look at what the three other teams in the NFC North accomplished last weekend. We end this series with the Detroit Lions, who had plenty of draft capital and used it well, for the most part.

The Lions' 2020 draft class:

Round 1, Pick 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State (consensus big board rank: 3)

Round 2, Pick 35: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (22)

Round 3, Pick 67: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (61)

Round 3, Pick 75: Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State (99)

Round 4, Pick 121: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky (134)

Round 5, Pick 166: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin (167)

Round 5, Pick 172: Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State (NR – outside of top 300)

Round 6, Pick 197: John Penisini, DT, Utah (276)

Round 7, Pick 235: Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State (NR – outside of top 300)

Notable UDFA: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (98)

There was plenty of talk of the Lions trading back from the No. 3 pick, but they were unable to do so. They wound up taking Okudah, who was seen for months as an obvious fit in Detroit because of their need and his talent. Okudah was the clear top corner in this year's draft based on his size, athletic testing, and elite production in college. He joins free agent signing Desmond Trufant to help make up for the loss of Darius Slay this offseason. Okudah is a nearly flawless prospect who should become one of the league's best cornerbacks in a couple years.

With their second-round pick, the Lions surprised some by taking a running back despite already having Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. But with Johnson unable to stay healthy in his first two seasons, this pick makes sense. Swift was seen as a first-round talent, and he'll likely take over the lead role in a committee as a rookie. I don't necessarily love the value of taking a running back this early, but Swift is a very talented player.

In this third round, the Lions began to address the trenches. They added a pass-rusher in Okwara, who is reunited with his older brother Romeo on Detroit's defensive line. They also picked up a interesting guard prospect in Jackson, who could start as a rookie after the Lions lost Graham Glasgow this offseason.

The Lions took another guard in the fourth, added two skill position players in the fifth, and closed out their draft with a pair of defensive tackles, including Minnesota native Cornell. They also may have gotten a steal with undrafted tight end Hunter Bryant, who was seen as one of the better TEs in the draft but was not taken because of medical concerns. If he's healthy, Bryant could wind up having a long NFL career. Cephus was probably their best Day 3 pick; he's a physical receiver who should pose a threat in the red zone.

Best pick: Okudah

This is kind of a cop out because it was such an obvious pick, but good job by the Lions not overthinking this one. Okudah is a home-run selection at an important position.

Worst pick: Stenberg

I honestly don't hate any of the Lions' picks. I considered going with Swift here, but I think he's going to be an excellent NFL running back. I'm not entirely sure why the Lions took Stenberg right after adding Jackson.

Overall grade: A-

The Lions and Vikings pretty clearly had the two best drafts among NFC North teams. Detroit got an elite player in the first round and found good value on Day 2. Some of their Day 3 picks were interesting, but that's not enough to keep Bob Quinn from getting a A- for this haul. The Lions better hope this class pans out as they look to improve on their dismal 3-12-1 record in 2019. They haven't won this division since 1993, back when it was called the NFC Central.

