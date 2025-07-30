NFC title game? Analyst thinks it's possible if McCarthy is 'league-average starter'
Are the Vikings headed for their first trip back to the NFC Championship Game since 2017? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky certainly believes Minnesota has what it takes to get there this season.
Orlovsky, riffing on his X account early Wednesday morning, noted the offseason additions of Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Jonathan Allen, and Javon Hargrave, saying "both lines are better." The ESPN analyst added that the Vikings have a "Top 5 play-calling tandem" in Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores. Then, ramping up the hype, Orlovsky finished off with, "If J.J (McCarthy) is a league-average starter, the Vikings (will) be in the NFC title game."
Those are some lofty goals for a team with a quarterback who hasn't taken a meaningful NFL snap in his career. Orlovsky previously stated that he believes McCarthy is "going to be awesome this year," and that he could match Sam Darnold's production from last season.
While the Vikings are coming off an impressive 14-3 season, McCarthy's inexperience is seen to be one of the biggest things holding a stacked lineup back in 2025-26. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are +1300 to win the NFC. That's tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for seventh-best odds in the conference, behind the Eagles, Lions, Commanders, Packers, 49ers, and Rams.