Dan Orlovsky continues to rave about Vikings' J.J. McCarthy
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has been a believer in J.J. McCarthy since day one. In part because of the situation he was walking into, Orlovsky approved of the Vikings drafting McCarthy last year and then handing him the keys when they let Sam Darnold leave the building this spring.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Orlovsky — a former 12-year NFL QB — continued to rave about McCarthy, saying he expects big things this season in the 22-year-old's debut campaign.
"I think he's gonna be awesome this year," he said. "Honestly. I totally believe, production-wise, he'll play very similar to what Sam did last year. One, there's just a scheme and a roster talent — Minnesota's the easiest place in the NFL to play quarterback this year. It's as good an offensive roster as we have in the NFL. And then you combine it with scheme and play caller in Kevin O'Connell, a lot of guys would go to Minnesota and play good football.
"I think J.J., the skills that he has and the foundation that he has, he's a play on rhythm, listen to his feet when it comes to where and when to throw the football, the timing of the way he plays the position, the way that he was taught to play the position at Michigan, is perfect for what is the necessary stuff playing that position in Minnesota."
Darnold threw for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns last season with a 102.5 passer rating, earning a Pro Bowl nod and some down-ballot MVP votes as he helped lead the Vikings to 14 wins. So for Orlovsky to say he thinks McCarthy will replicate that production is no small compliment.
Even though he hasn't taken his first snap in a regular season game, expectations are extremely high around McCarthy this year. That's what happens when O'Connell essentially hand-picks you to be the guy to lead his talented, quarterback-friendly offense. Orlovsky is among those who believes McCarthy has the skills to take full advantage of the incredible opportunity that's in front of him.