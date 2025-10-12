NFL 'acknowledges' Reichard's kick hit wire, won't make statistical change
We have some finality to Will Reichard's mysterious field goal miss last week that appeared to hit a camera wire... kind of.
According to NFL analyst Jordan Schultz, Reichard and the Vikings requested that the league remove his missed field goal from the official record books. The league acknowledged it was a missed call but ruled that it would not make the statistical adjustment.
Reichard's miss was a 51-yard attempt that would've tied the score at 17. It missed badly to the right for his first unsuccessful kick of the year after 18 makes between field goals and extra points.
"But other than maybe somebody in the booth alerting me that they saw it, or Will himself is going to be a critical guy in that moment, but a lot of times a kicker is a lot like a golf swing, they're keeping their head down and they might not see it initially," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week. "He told me he thought he hit it well, and Will doesn't end up that far off line, historically, since our time having him here. But yeah, not really sure what to say on that one other than that was unfortunate if it did happen, and if it didn't, so be it."
The entire situation would've likely had a different reaction if Minnesota had not come back to beat the Browns 21-17. It seems like removing a miss from Reichard's official stats wouldn't change much, but the NFL thinks differently.
Reichard and Minnesota are on bye this week before returning on Sunday, October 19, against the Eagles at home.