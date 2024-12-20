NFL executives predict Kevin O'Connell to win coach of the year in landslide
National Football League executives think Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is deserving of winning the coach of the year award this season.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero polled "high ranking" executives from 27 NFL teams, including 17 general managers, about who they think should win the league's annual awards. In a landslide, O'Connell was the most common vote for coach of the year, earning 16.5 votes. The next closest was Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, who earned three votes.
O'Connell is the betting favorite to win the award, with both DraftKings and FanDuel giving him +110 odds.
Despite a preseason projection of around 6.5 wins, the Vikings are tied with the Lions and Eagles for the best record in the NFC at 12-2. Minnesota's path to claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC will be difficult with games against the Seahawks, Packers and Lions still to be played, as all three have winning records with the Packers and Lions both having double-digit victories.
O'Connell's work on the offense has been exemplary this season. After the offseason departure of Kirk Cousins the Vikings faced an uncertain future at their most important position. Minnesota brought in Sam Darnold on a one-year deal while also drafting J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in preseason, leaving the Vikings to rely on Darnold.
Darnold has deftly shaken off six years of poor play and become a long-shot MVP candidate after throwing for 3,430 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 67.6% of his passes, all career highs for the former No. 3 overall pick.
If he does claim the award, O'Connell would be the first Vikings head coach to earn the honor since Bud Grant in 1969.
As for who he would vote for, O'Connell chose Dan Cambell while praising other coaches.
"If I can't vote for myself, I would probably say, I think Dan Campbell in our division, coaching against him that team is always really well prepared (and) tough," O'Connell told The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday.
"They've truly taken on the persona of their head coach, which I think is what means the most in this position. I think Mike Tomlin would be - there's nobody I respect more than Mike Tomlin and what he has consistently done his whole career. I just love anytime I get a chance to be around him, I always take something from it. I would say, probably, one of those two guys. Can't sleep on Dan Quinn either. That's been a heck of a year for them as well."