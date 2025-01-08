NFL monitoring Los Angeles-area wildfires ahead of Vikings-Rams playoff game
With devastating wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area, the National Football League is monitoring the situation in advance of Monday night's playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at SoFi Stadium.
NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league "continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA."
SoFi Stadium is located in southwest Los Angeles, about 10 miles from the Palisades Fire that has devastated parts of Santa Monica. Another fire, known as the Eaton Fire, is about 17 miles to the northeast of the stadium wreaking havoc in the Pasadena area.
A spokesperson from the Rams told Vikings On SI that "any news about changes to the game would come from the NFL."
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced at 10:55 a.m. CT Wednesday that both the Palisades and Eaton fires are 0% contained as firefighters battle relentless winds that are gusting to tropical storm and hurricane levels, helping the fires spread rapidly amid extremely dry conditions.
According to Minnesota-based Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, "conditions improve in terms of wind, temps & humidity by end of week to allow for containment of fires likely."
We'll be monitoring the situation so check back for updates.