NFL power rankings roundup: Vikings outside top 10 ahead of Week 1
The Vikings are now less than a week from kicking off their 2025 season in Chicago on Monday Night Football. As the NFL season returns this weekend, so too do weekly power rankings from across the league's media landscape. That means it's time for us to see how national outlets view the Vikings as they head into the 2025 season with a roster stocked full of talent and a QB that has never thrown an NFL pass.
Here are a collection of power rankings from across the internet. Below, we've compiled their rankings and ordered them from highest to lowest. We also have a look at where the national media view the rest of the NFC North teams heading into Week 1.
Yahoo! - No. 7
Yahoo has the Vikings the highest among our compiled rankings, coming in at No. 7. The seven spot is just one spot lower than Yahoo has the Packers and is third in the division. They note how adding Adam Thielen continues the offseason trend of "doing everything they can to set up QB J.J. McCarthy for success."
ESPN - No. 9
Minnesota comes in at No. 9 according to ESPN, which is second in the division as the Vikings sit just one spot above the Packers. ESPN calls the Vikings "elite in a lot of areas," pointing to the offensive line, pass catchers, and the entire defense. However, as will be a theme here, the team's season will rely on the young shoulders of McCarthy.
The Athletic - No. 10
The Vikings mainly come in below the top 10 heading into the season, with The Athletic straddling that line ranking Minnesota as the No. 10 team in the league. An injury/suspension-plagued wide receiver core has The Athletic showing some concern for the early going for Minnesota.
SI.com - No. 12
Minnesota comes in at No. 12 in SI's first power rankings of the season. Connor Orr "feels good" about McCarthy because Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has repeatedly shown confidence in the young QB all offseason.
NFL.com - No. 12
The league's website says Minnesota has "a lot going for them" heading into 2025, however they remain cautious about the Vikings' chances with McCarthy at the helm of a potentially high-powered offense. The team's tough schedule also leaves little "wiggle room" for error.
PFT - No. 12
Mike Florio is keeping it short and simple, as he always does, saying "J.J. McCarthy seems to be ready to roll." PFT has Minnesota at No. 12, which is six spots below the Packers and seven below the Lions.
CBS - No. 14
CBS rounds out our list heading into Week 1, ranking Minnesota near the middle of the league at No. 14. Again, it's down to whether McCarthy is "ready to lead" the Vikings as CBS remains extremely cautious about investing into Minnesota.
Average ranking: 10.86
Division Watch
Detroit Lions
Average ranking: 4.85
Highest ranking: Yahoo!/ESPN - No. 3
Lowest ranking: CBS No. 7
Green Bay Packers
Average ranking: No. 6.57
Highest ranking: The Athletic - No. 3
Lowest ranking: SI.com - No. 11
Chicago Bears
Average ranking: No. 17.57
Highest ranking: ESPN - No. 13
Lowest ranking: The Athletic - No. 21