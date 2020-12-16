NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Vikings on the Ropes After Loss in Tampa

The Vikings fell slightly in the power ranks and are in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Buccaneers.

The Vikings had an opportunity to pick up a statement win in Tampa and solidify their status as a likely NFC wild card team. And for the first 16 minutes or so, it appeared that they might do exactly that. Minnesota's first two offensive drives were impressive, with the second one culminating in a Dalvin Cook touchdown.

Then everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong. Dan Bailey imploded, missing all four of his kicks, and a few questionable calls by the officiating crew hurt the Vikings in a big way. Once they had fallen behind by multiple scores despite ostensibly outplaying the Buccaneers, the Vikings' never-ending tendency to allow relentless interior pressure – and a refusal or inability to adjust their tempo on offense while trailing – made a comeback impossible, kicking woes aside.

Now the path to the playoffs becomes a lot more difficult. The Vikings need to win one more game than the Cardinals do over the final three weeks, which will be difficult considering their next two opponents are the Bears and Saints, a pair of teams with stout defensive fronts. The Vikings won in Chicago, but the Bears lost Akiem Hicks midway through that game and have been playing better on offense with Mitch Trubisky back at QB. This one won't be easy.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall. They ranked between 14th and 20th last week.

Jenny Vrentas, SI.com: No. 16

The Vikings had surged back into the playoff picture by winning five of their previous six games, but the loss in Tampa Bay set them back in their quest to salvage their season. Dan Bailey’s three missed field goals and one errant extra point cost them 10 points.

Full power ranks here.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 17 (Down 1 spot)

The Curse Of The Viking Kicker is more powerful than any man who tries to break it. The latest victim was Dan Bailey, who missed all four of his attempts (one PAT, three field goals) in a damaging 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers. Bailey's meltdown was just one element of a deeply frustrating game for Minnesota, which dominated on the ground in the first quarter but was undone by ill-timed penalties and the aforementioned special teams collapse. The Vikes outgained the Bucs in total yardage and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes of game time, yet now find themselves on the outside looking in with three weeks to go in the NFC Wild Card race.

ESPN.com: No. 16 (Up 1 spot)

Given how the Vikings defense started the season, with multiple injuries and a number of rookies called on early, its current FPI ranking is remarkable. The offense has been moving the ball efficiently behind Dalvin Cook and a plethora of receiving options, but special-teams issues have snowballed into a full-blown crisis. The Vikings lost to the Bucs on Sunday in large part because of Dan Bailey's four missed kicks that left 10 points on the table. Minnesota can't afford for its kicking issues to continue after its playoff chances took a massive hit against Tampa Bay. Another mistake-laden loss would likely derail the Vikings playoff hopes. – Courtney Cronin

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 19 (Down 1 spot)

So much for the idea they will make the playoffs. They are done. The defense needs a lot of help.

Bleacher Report: No. 20 (Down 1 spot)

The Minnesota Vikings came into Week 14 as a playoff team. They did not leave it that way. After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings peeled off five wins in six games to turn their season around. But most of those wins came against teams that entered Week 14 with sub-.500 records. In fact, the Vikings have only one win all season long against a team with more wins than losses.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 15 (No change)

Between Dan Bailey missing all four kicks he tried and a baffling pass interference call on a Hail Mary sunk the Vikings. They had a shot to win if Bailey could make a kick and the officials hadn't handed the Bucs a free field goal. Instead, they probably need to win out to be in the playoff mix, and even that might not be enough.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 20 (Up 1 spot)

Let's summarize their pass rush – Minnesota's leading sack man remains Yannick Ngakoue (5), who last played for Vikes in Week 6.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 15 (No change)

The Vikings were let down by their kicking game, but they also can't make up enough for their defensive deficiencies with an injury-riddled and rebuilding group. The playoffs can still be reached, but they're a shell of the division-round advancers from 2019.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 15 (Down 1 spot)

And now they'll beat the Bears and then the Saints and then have a chance to get into the playoffs by beating the Lions in Week 17...and lose.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.