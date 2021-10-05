NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Fall Back Down After Ugly Loss to Browns

The Vikings are 1-3 and need to win their next two games to have any shot at getting back into contention.

Just when the Vikings seemed to be headed in the right direction, a lifeless offensive performance against the Browns has their 2021 season on the ropes once again. Things probably aren't as bad as they seem right now, just like they weren't as good as they seemed after the Seahawks victory, but the 1-3 Vikings absolutely need to beat both the Lions and Panthers to get back to .500 at their Week 7 bye.

If they don't, it's going to be awfully tough to get back into playoff contention given their difficult post-bye schedule.

Let's see how far the Vikings fell back in the national power rankings after getting dominated in the trenches by a really good Browns team.

Jenny Vrentas, SI.com: No. 21 (Down 5 spots)

Mike Zimmer asserted after Minnesota’s third loss in four games that this is a good football team. They’ve looked like it at times, like in their win against Seattle and the game they should have won in Arizona. But they didn’t look much like it against the Browns.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 17 (Down 1 spot)

It was so easy for Kirk Cousins and Co. in the first three weeks. On Sunday, that trend seemed destined to continue when the Vikings marched straight down the field for a touchdown in their opening drive against the Browns. Then the script flipped. Minnesota had 11 possessions from that point onward and never scored again in a disappointing 14-7 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins was knocked out of his groove by a consistent Cleveland pass rush, and Dalvin Cook spent more time on the sidelines with that ominous ankle issue. The Vikings still feel like they have the DNA of a playoff team, but a 1-3 start puts them in a difficult position. They won't find the postseason if they can't find consistency.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 24 (Down 3 spots)

After losing close games in the first two weeks by a combined four points, the Minnesota Vikings appeared to have figured something out after racking up 23 unanswered points in last week's win over the Seahawks. That held true on the opening drive of Sunday's game when they drove the length of the field with ease and punched it in the end zone.However, that touchdown would be the only points the Vikings scored against the visiting Browns. After four games, they find themselves in a 1-3 hole and scrambling to keep the season from spiraling out of control.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 18 (Up 8 spots)

That explosive offense took a break against the Browns as Kirk Cousins struggled after the first quarter. At 1-3, the first month hasn't been kind to this group.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 22 (Up 4 spots)

The moments after a 14-7 loss, which dropped Minnesota to 1-3, probably wasn't the best time to put a positive spin on things. “I’ve been doing this (for) 27 years,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I know good teams and I know bad teams, and I know that this team has a chance to be pretty darn good.” The Vikings have had three very close losses so maybe Zimmer isn't that far off, but fans want to see some better bottom-line results.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 23 (Up 3 spots)

The Vikings are having more trouble closing out close games with Mike Zimmer. Just as their defense looked better, their balanced offense went into the tank. They might already be running out of time to put it all together.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 17 (Up 1 spot)

Just as the defense shows some signs of life, Kirk Cousins and Co. go dark. Minnesota continues to be a team firing on some cylinders.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 18 (Up 6 spots)

You can’t win if you can’t score more than seven points. #analytics.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 20 (No change)

ESPN Staff: No. 22 (Down 2 spots)

Biggest surprise: CB Bashaud Breeland Why it's a surprise: Minnesota signed Breeland to shore up the secondary and put a player with experience and good coverage skills (ranked 18th by Pro Football Focus in 2020) opposite Patrick Peterson at outside corner. Through four games, Breeland's play has been a disaster. He has been targeted 23 times and allowed 20 receptions for 281 yards (14.1 yards per reception), has given up four touchdowns and is allowing a near-perfect passer rating (157.2). Against Cleveland, Breeland left the game after six plays with an "illness" and didn't play again after being the closest defender on a 21-yard pass that converted a third-and-long for the Browns. — Courtney Cronin

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.