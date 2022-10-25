NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Looking Ahead to Vikings' Matchup With Cardinals

The Vikings were off this weekend, but it was still a productive Sunday of football for them. The Packers lost their third consecutive game, expanding Minnesota's lead in the NFC North. As an added bonus, the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons also fell to 3-4, which could be relevant for seeding purposes or if the Vikings fall off and end up in the wild card mix at the end of the year.

That seems unlikely, though. Not only do the Vikings have a comfortable lead in their division, it could grow even bigger in Week 8. They host the Cardinals in Minneapolis, while the Packers travel to take on the Bills and the Bears visit the Cowboys.

The most important thing for the Vikings to worry about is obviously themselves. Facing Arizona this week, we'll get to see what kind of adjustments they made during the bye week and whether or not they can start putting it all together to play well in all three phases.

Let's take our weekly look at the national power rankings to see if the Vikings moved at all due to other results.

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 4 (No change)

Coming off the bye, it’s breakaway time for the Vikings. With the Packers reeling, the Vikings have incredibly winnable games against the Cardinals and Commanders. One would assume a 7–1 record would be close to uncatchable in the NFC North.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: No. 8 (Down 1 spot)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 7 (Down 3 spots)

The quiet of a Vikings bye week feels like a good time to examine the historic start to Justin Jefferson's career. The third-year wideout had yet another 100-yard effort in Week 6's win over the Dolphins, and will enter Week 8 averaging the most yards per game for a wide receiver in NFL history. Jefferson averages 94.1 yards per game, which puts him ahead of Julio Jones (91.2) and Calvin Johnson (86.1). Jefferson also has the third-most 100-yard games through three seasons, dating back to at least 1950: Only Randy Moss (19) and Odell Beckham Jr. (19) are ahead of him. Jefferson, of course, has 11 more games to set that record, too. Pretty heady stuff for a 23-year-old.

ESPN Staff: No. 5 (Down 1 spot)

Coach Kevin O'Connell has stressed the importance of elevated play in key moments of the game, including the moments before halftime when outcomes can be tipped in hidden ways. In maximizing that sliver of the game, through playcalling and clock management, O'Connell helped the Vikings lead the NFL through seven weeks with 59 points scored in the final four minutes before halftime. The accomplishment is symbolic of how the Vikings started the season 5-1 by, in O'Connell's words, winning "in the margins." — Kevin Seifert

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: No. 5 (Down 1 spot)

With Green Bay losing again in Week 7 while Minnesota was on bye, the Vikings’ odds to win the NFC North shifted from -290 to -550, according to FanDuel. Do I have any increased trust in Kirk Cousins being the guy in a prime time spot? No. But the road to the playoffs is getting easier.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 6 (Down 1 spot)

The Vikings had a great week. The Packers' loss dropped them to 3-4, and suddenly the Vikings have a 2 1/2 game lead in the NFC North and also a win in hand on the Packers. Green Bay plays at Buffalo this week so if the Vikings handle business against the Cardinals at home, they could suddenly find themselves up 3 1/2 games before November.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 4 (No change)

The Vikings have yet to show they can hang with the league's best teams. They suffered a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, and their only victory against a team with a winning record was a Week 6 triumph over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins.Games at Buffalo in Week 10 and home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 should offer an indication as to whether this team is better than the 2016 squad that started 5-1 but finished 8-8.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 4 (Down 1 spot)

At 5-1, they have a firm hold on the NFC North as they come off their bye. The defense still needs to play better going forward.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 5 (No change)

The Vikings were the quiet contenders on the bye. They might not seem as impressive as other hot-starting teams, but the offense is rolling as expected with Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook as the principals and the new-look defense has the ideal kind of reinforcements at every level. Now it also looks like they might run away with the NFC North.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 6 (No change)

A couple of winnable games are looming. Can Minnesota keep winning the games it should win?

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 5 (No change)

QB Kirk Cousins' 88.7 passer rating is his lowest since becoming a full-time NFL starter. But if he and Minnesota can pick up the offensive efficiency, this team could actually challenge for the NFC's top playoff seed.

