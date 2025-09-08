NFL Week 1: 17 storylines Vikings fans need to know
The Vikings didn't play Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but most of the rest of their opponents during the 2025-26 NFL season were in action — and we were provided plenty of takeaways. Let's dive in to what we learned about Minnesota's upcoming foes.
1. Is Bijan Robinson boom or bust?
Robinson, who might go down as the top fantasy running back this season, made an instant impact when he took a short pass 50 yards for a touchdown to score the first touchdown on Sunday. From there, he didn't do a whole lot as the Falcons struggled against Tampa Bay's defense. Robinson totaled just 12 carries for 24 rushing yards while adding six receptions for 100 yards and the touchdown.
2. Browns have a bad offense
Cleveland will "host" the Vikings in London in Week 5, and they have a lot of work to do between now and then to scare Minnesota's defense. Against what is believed to be a middle of the road (at best) Bengals defense, the Browns totaled just 327 yards. That normally wouldn't be a low amount, but on 71 play it works out to an average of 4.6 yards per play.
3. Browns have a strong defense
On the flip side, the Browns' defense sacked Joe Burrow three times (on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter) and held him to 113 pass yards. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for five catches and 59 yards. Brown had 43 rush yards and averaged 2.0 yards per carry. The Bengals averaged just 2.9 yards per play.
4. Aaron Rodgers still has it
Rodgers was sacked on his first drop back but he wound up completing 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with D.K. Metcalf four times for 83 yards and one of his touchdowns was a 30-yard strike to Calvin Austin III. If Rodgers keeping throwing the rock like he did Sunday, the Vikings will have a real challenge on their hands in Week 4 in Dublin.
5. Steelers defense was shredded
As good as Rodgers was, Pittsburgh's offense was bad. Breece Hall looked explosive in the run game against Pitt's defense and Justin Fields completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards, including a gorgeous deep ball touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Fields also rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Jets gouged the Steelers for 182 yards on the ground.
6. The Bengals didn't look good
As we mentioned before, the Browns have a good defense. But the Bengals have Burrow, Chase, Higgins and running back Chase Brown. Despite all the firepower, the Bengals easily could've lost if it weren't for Browns kicker Andre Szmyt missing an extra point and pushing a 36-yard field goal wide right late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota could give Burrow similar problems in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
7. The Cowboys looked legit
Had CeeDee Lamb not dropped four balls, the Cowboys might've beaten the Eagles in Philly to open the season. Dak Prescott looked awesome and was making big-time throws like it's his job (it is). A lot will change between now and Week 15 when the Cowboys host the Vikings, but Dallas looks capable of being a legit threat in the NFC.
8. Russell Wilson averaged 4.5 yards per attempt
If the Giants get the ball deep in Minnesota territory, the Vikings should feel pretty good about holding them a field goal. New York just wasn't efficient with the football as Russell Wilson dinked and dunked his way to 17 of 37 passing for 168 yards. The big question with the Giants will be if Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart or veteran Jameis Winston is starting when they face the Vikings in Week 16.
9. Cam Bynum is still celebrating
Bynum was the mastermind behind the Vikings' viral celebrations last season, and he's already at it after his first game with his new team. Bynum, who signed with the Colts in free agency, intercepted Tua Tagovailoa and celebrated with a fake hamstring injury into a strange, worm-like dance on his back. Honestly, we don't know how to describe other than to suggest you watch it for yourself.
10. Justin Herbert will be a tough challenge
Herbert shredded the Chiefs for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while connecting seemingly whenever he wanted with wide receivers Keenan Allen (7 catches, 68 yards, 1 touchdown), Quentin Johnson (5 catches, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Ladd McConkey (6 catches, 74 yards). The Vikings play the Chargers on a Thursday night after a road game in Detroit. That's going to be tough.
11. Eagles are still a juggernaut
Jalen Carter spat himself out of the game before the defense took the field, but Philly's defense still blanked the Cowboys in the second half. Sure, they got some help from CeeDee Lamb dropping passes, but they still looked solid and while the offense presents plenty of problems with a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, an elite running back in Saquan Barkley, and high-end receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
12. Daniel Jones starts hot
That's good news for the Vikings, who stand to gain a fourth-round compensation pick in next year's draft if Jones meets certain thresholds as Indy's starting quarterback. Jones threw for 262 yards and a touchdown was adding 26 yards and two scores as a runner. The Colts scored on all seven of their offensive possessions.
13. Commanders pounded the rock
Jayden Daniels didn't have to slice and dice the Giants with his arm because the Commanders pulverized them on the ground, rushing for 233 yards on just 19 attempts. That's 7.7 yards per carry, and they did it with rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt going for 82 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries.
14. Sam Darnold still struggles with pressure
Darnold was strip-sacked with 39 seconds left in the game and the Seahawks trailing 17-13, deep in 49ers territory. It was the only time he was sacked in his Seattle debut, but he finished with only 150 passing yards. He was also glued to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who accounted ate 13 of Darnold's 23 targets and finished with nine catches for 124 yards. He he can't spread it around and deal with the pressure, the Vikings will eat him alive when they play on November 30.
15. The Lions might be taking a giant step back
After losing two starters on the interior of the offensive line and both coordinators (Ben Johnson and Aaron Gleen), the Lions looked lost in a 27-13 loss at Lambeau Field. Jared Goff wasn't nearly as sharp with Green Bay generating consistent pressure up the middle, Goff averaged 8.6 yards per attempt last season, but his average depth of target was only 5.8 yards on Sunday.
16. Is Green Bay the real deal?
Jordan Love was sharp. Josh Jacobs was bruising and elusive. Jayden Reed was dynamic. Yeah, the offense was sharped despite having the ball for just over 24 minutes. The real story was the defense, which sacked Goff four times and applied a ton of pressure off the edge with Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons. If they show up in similar fashion Thursday night against Washington, that'll be a signal that they are indeed a true contender in the NFC.
17. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are a force
That's not breaking news, but the duo might be the most dangerous 1-2 punch in the NFL. They certainly looked like it Sunday night against Buffalo, with Henry rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a stunning 12.5 yards per carry. Jackson throwing for 194 yards and two scores while adding 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The scary thing for the Vikings is that they'll be playing the Ravens on Nov. 9 after consecutive games against the Eagles, Chargers and Lions.