Vikings Bring Back Carson Wentz, Completing 2026 Quarterback Room

The Minnesota Vikings have shored up their quarterback room for 2026, bringing back Carson Wentz for another season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the move Thursday morning, with Wentz signing a one-year deal after starting five games in a backup role behind J.J. McCarthy during the 2025 season.

He will now joined a quarterback corps that includes McCarthy and recent free agent signing Kyler Murray, who is likely to be the favorite to start in the upcoming season.

Wentz was the No. 2 quarterback in Minnesota last season, and was called in to action early when McCarthy suffered an injury in Week 2.

He went 2-3 in five starts for the Vikings, throwing for 1,216 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

His season came to an end when he suffered a dislocated left shoulder that included a torn labrum and fractured socket, which ultimately required surgery.

The injury was sustained in the Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns in London, but he played through the pain in subsequent losses against the Eagles and the Chargers, a decision that heaped scrutiny on head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings medical staff.

The North Dakota native led the NDSU Bison to consecutive NCAA FCS national championships before he was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

He was the favorite for the MVP during the 2017 season, with the Eagles 11-2 when he suffered a devastating ACL injury in December. Backup Nick Foles took over, and led the Eagles to a famous Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – beating the Vikings in the NFC Championship game en route.

After leaving the Eagles at the end of the 2020 season, Wentz spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, L.A. Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs before joining up with the Vikings as McCarthy's backup last season.

While Wentz's shoulder injury forced the issue, there was speculation as to whether McCarthy would be able to regain his place from the veteran after he initially started well as the Vikings signal-caller, leading the team to an impressive 48-10 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was followed by a tight loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, before Wentz was injured during the 21-17 win over the Browns in London. After the losses to the Eagles and the Chargers, McCarthy took back over as the starter against the Lions in Detroit, which the Vikings won 27-24.