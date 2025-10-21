O'Connell names Wentz Vikings' starter, explains what's holding McCarthy back
J.J. McCarthy's "just not there" yet, according to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
O'Connell announced Tuesday that Carson Wentz will make a fifth consecutive start when the Vikings visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. McCarthy still isn't ready to return from a high ankle sprain that he suffered late in the third quarter of Minnesota's Week 2 loss to Atlanta.
"We did put J.J. McCarthy through an on-field workout just to see if he had a chance to make it this week," O'Connell began. "J.J., the medical staff, myself, we're all kind of encouraged about where he's at and the progress he's making, but he's just not there.
"If this was a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit of a different story, and we could push it throughout the week, and we could see where he's at towards the end of the week, but really I look at today almost as a combination of a Wednesday-Thursday, but really it is a timeline of coming up on being 48 hours out from the game."
What's holding McCarthy back?
Pain in his injured ankle during quick movements that are more reactionary than based on a fundamental design.
"It's some of the movements, the reactionary movements within the pocket. Being able to use his athleticism to protect himself in the pocket, and then as he's able to work through progressions," O'Connell explained.
"That's where he still feels it, and if he doesn't have the ability to do that pain-free, we obviously risk setting him back, which would be very, very unfortunate with the time lost already."
O'Connell also wanted to name a starter so everyone on the team is on the same page on a short week.
"Having a plan in place, not only for those guys, but also just knowing the communication's been really good between J.J., the medical staff, and myself, and just wanting to make sure everybody had clarity going into the week," O'Connell said. "Short weeks are tough. They are what they are, but we're attacking it and got a lot of confidence in our team to go out to L.A. and play well."
Wentz will start and Max Brosmer will be the backup, while McCarthy will be the third quarterback available in an emergency.
"We wanted to have a plan at the quarterback position and it will be very similar to last week. Carson will start, Max will be the backup, and J.J. will be available in case of emergency as the third," O'Connell said. "Like I said, encouraged about where [McCarthy's] at and very much looking forward to continuing his progression and hoping to have a chance to go next week."